How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball at Cal
The Boston College Eagles (12-16, 4-13 ACC) men’s basketball team wraps up its West Coast trip with a game against the Cal Golden Bears (12-16, 5-12 ACC) on Saturday night.
Both teams are looking to stay in the ACC tournament race.
Earlier in the month, the Eagles won two straight games against Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech to keep themselves in contention to potentially make it to Charlotte. However, after losing its first game of the West Coast trip to Stanford 78-60 on Wednesday night, Boston College has to win this weekend to stay in the race.
The Golden Bears are currently in the tournament picture, however have fallen down the standings in recent weeks. Cal is riding a five-game losing streak with losses to Wake Forest, No. 2 Duke, Georgia Tech, Stanford, and most recently SMU.
The Golden Bears last win was on Feb. 5 against NC State 74-62.
Currently, Boston College is sitting in 16th place in the ACC while Cal is holding the 15th spot.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
Who: Boston College Eagles and Cal Golden Bears
When: Saturday, March 1 at 10 p.m. ET
Where: Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, Calif.
TV: ESPNU
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Cal: The Golden Bears suffered a midweek loss to the SMU Mustangs 81-77 on Wednesday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost their first game of the West Coast trip 78-60 at Stanford on Wednesday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on Dec. 21, 2019. Boston College beat Cal 64-60.