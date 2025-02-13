How to Watch: Boston College Men's Basketball at NC State
The Boston College Eagles (10-14, 2-11 ACC) men’s basketball team hits the road for an away game against the NC State Wolfpack (9-15, 2-11 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
Both teams have struggled this season.
After starting the season winning its first five games, NC State has since gone 5-15 which includes its current nine-game losing streak.
Boston College had a similar start. In their first seven games, the Eagles went 6-1 and won the Cayman Islands Classic. Since then, they have gone 4-13 and are currently riding a three-game losing streak.
Both teams are trying to catch up in the ACC standings and hoping to make it into the top 15 by the end of the season so they can compete in the 2025 ACC Tournament from March 11-15 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. Currently, Boston College is 16th and NC State is narrowly behind in 17th place.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball at NC State:
Who: Boston College Eagles and NC State Wolfpack
When: Saturday, Feb. 15 at 3:15 p.m. ET
Where: Lenovo Center, Raleigh, N.C.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, NC State: The Wolfpack suffered a home loss to the Louisville Cardinals 91-66 on Wednesday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 97-94 double overtime loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Wednesday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season on Feb. 24, 2024. NC State defeated Boston College 81-70.