How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball at Syracuse
The Boston College Eagles (10-12, 2-9 ACC) men’s basketball team hits the road to take on the Syracuse Orange (10-13, 4-8 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.
Both teams are looking to bounce back from their midweek losses.
After snapping a six-game losing streak with a win over Florida State last weekend, the Eagles suffered a loss to the Louisville Cardinals 84-58 on Wednesday night at Conte Forum.
The Orange also recorded a home loss on Wednesday night to the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils 83-54.
The two teams are looking to gain ground in the race to make the ACC Tournament. In the conference standings, Syracuse is 15th while Boston College is narrowly behind in 16th. The top 15 teams make the tournament in March.
This will be the second matchup of the season between the two teams. In the first meeting on Jan. 11, Syracuse defeated Boston College 79-71 after battling back from an eight point deficit in the second half.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Syracuse:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Syracuse Orange
When: Saturday, Feb. 8 at 3:15 p.m. ET
Where: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.
TV: The CW
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Syracuse: The Orange suffered a home loss to the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils 83-54 on Wednesday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost to the Louisville Cardinals 84-58 in a midweek matchup on Wednesday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two programs met was on Jan. 11 at Conte Forum. Syracuse beat Boston College 79-71.