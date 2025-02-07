BC Bulletin

How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball at Syracuse

The Eagles look to bounce back on the road against the Orange on Saturday.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Men’s Basketball (BCMBB) via X
In this story:

The Boston College Eagles (10-12, 2-9 ACC) men’s basketball team hits the road to take on the Syracuse Orange (10-13, 4-8 ACC) on Saturday afternoon. 

Both teams are looking to bounce back from their midweek losses. 

After snapping a six-game losing streak with a win over Florida State last weekend, the Eagles suffered a loss to the Louisville Cardinals 84-58 on Wednesday night at Conte Forum. 

The Orange also recorded a home loss on Wednesday night to the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils 83-54. 

The two teams are looking to gain ground in the race to make the ACC Tournament. In the conference standings, Syracuse is 15th while Boston College is narrowly behind in 16th. The top 15 teams make the tournament in March.

This will be the second matchup of the season between the two teams. In the first meeting on Jan. 11, Syracuse defeated Boston College 79-71 after battling back from an eight point deficit in the second half. 

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup. 

How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Syracuse: 

Who: Boston College Eagles and Syracuse Orange

When: Saturday, Feb. 8 at 3:15 p.m. ET

Where: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. 

TV: The CW

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Syracuse: The Orange suffered a home loss to the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils 83-54 on Wednesday night.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost to the Louisville Cardinals 84-58 in a midweek matchup on Wednesday night. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two programs met was on Jan. 11 at Conte Forum. Syracuse beat Boston College 79-71.

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/Basketball