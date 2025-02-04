BC Bulletin

How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Louisville

The Eagles look to keep their momentum going against the Cardinals on Wednesday night.

Kim Rankin

Mar 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr. (13) dribbles under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals guard Tre White (22) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Mar 9, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr. (13) dribbles under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals guard Tre White (22) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston College Eagles (10-11, 2-8 ACC) men’s basketball team wraps up a two-game home stand as it hosts the Louisville Cardinals (16-6, 9-2 ACC) on Wednesday night. 

The Eagles will be entering the matchup with some momentum after snapping a six-game losing streak over the weekend. Boston College beat Florida State 77-76 on Saturday afternoon after battling back from a 15-point second half deficit which included being down eight in the final minute of the contest. 

On the other hand, Louisville is looking to bounce back after the team suffered a road loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 77-70 on Saturday. Prior to that game, the Cardinals were riding a ten-game winning streak. 

Louisville dropped out of the AP Top 25 this week, however received 86 votes and is three spots away from jumping back in. 

As for the ACC standings, Louisville is No. 3 in the conference while Boston College is No. 16 which is on the outside looking in for the ACC Tournament. 

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup. 

How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Louisville: 

Who: Boston College Eagles and Louisville Cardinals

When: Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. 

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Louisville: The Cardinals suffered a road loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 77-70 on Saturday. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a 77-76 come from behind victory over the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday afternoon. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on March 9, 2024. Boston College defeated Louisville on the road 67-61. 

Read More:

feed

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/Basketball