How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Louisville
The Boston College Eagles (10-11, 2-8 ACC) men’s basketball team wraps up a two-game home stand as it hosts the Louisville Cardinals (16-6, 9-2 ACC) on Wednesday night.
The Eagles will be entering the matchup with some momentum after snapping a six-game losing streak over the weekend. Boston College beat Florida State 77-76 on Saturday afternoon after battling back from a 15-point second half deficit which included being down eight in the final minute of the contest.
On the other hand, Louisville is looking to bounce back after the team suffered a road loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 77-70 on Saturday. Prior to that game, the Cardinals were riding a ten-game winning streak.
Louisville dropped out of the AP Top 25 this week, however received 86 votes and is three spots away from jumping back in.
As for the ACC standings, Louisville is No. 3 in the conference while Boston College is No. 16 which is on the outside looking in for the ACC Tournament.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
Who: Boston College Eagles and Louisville Cardinals
When: Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on March 9, 2024. Boston College defeated Louisville on the road 67-61.