How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Loyola Maryland
The Boston College men’s basketball team rounds out a two-game home stand as it takes on the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds on Tuesday evening.
The Eagles will head into the matchup with momentum after defeating the Temple Owls 72-69 on Friday night to improve to 2-1 on the season. Boston College also has recorded a win over The Citadel Bulldogs and a loss to the VCU Rams so far this season.
Loyola Maryland will be looking to not only get back above .500, but also to add a quality win to its resume. So far this year, the Greyhounds have wins over the Lancaster Bible Chargers and the NJIT Highlanders as well as losses to the Columbia Lions and most recently the Rams.
This will be the second meeting between the two teams. In the first meeting on Nov. 17, 2008, Boston College defeated Loyola Maryland 90-57 in the opening round of the NIT Season Tip-Off.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Loyola Maryland:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Loyola Maryland Greyhounds
When: Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Loyola: The Greyhounds lost their second game to the season against the VCU Rams 83-57 on Saturday.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles won their second game of the season with a narrow 72-69 win over the Temple Owls on Friday night.
Last Meeting: The last and only time these two programs met was on Nov. 17, 2008, in the NIT Season Tip-Off. Boston College defeated Loyola 90-57.