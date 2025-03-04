BC Bulletin

How to Watch: Boston College Men's Basketball vs No. 11 Clemson

The Eagles are preparing for their final home game of the season.

Kim Rankin

Mar 13, 2024; Washington, D.C., USA;Boston College Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr. (13) shoots the ball as Clemson Tigers forward Ian Schieffelin (4) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2024; Washington, D.C., USA;Boston College Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr. (13) shoots the ball as Clemson Tigers forward Ian Schieffelin (4) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Boston College Eagles (12-17, 4-14 ACC) men’s basketball team is getting ready for its final home game of the season against the No. 11 Clemson Tigers (24-5, 16-2 ACC) on Wednesday night.

The Tigers have had a dominant regular season and have cemented themselves into the ACC Tournament and March Madness. Currently, Clemson is sitting in second place in the conference and is fighting for seeding, but will be one of the top three seeds for the tournament.

Clemson enters the matchup riding a six-game winning streak with victories over No. 2 Duke, UNC, Florida State, SMU, Notre Dame, and most recently Virginia. 

The Eagles are coming back from a two-game West Coast trip that they went winless in, recording losses to Stanford 78-60 and Cal 82-71. With the performances, Boston College has been eliminated from the ACC Tournament race and March Madness contention. 

After this contest, each team will have one more game of the regular season. Boston College will travel to Pitt and Clemson will host Virginia Tech, both on Saturday.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup. 

How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Clemson: 

Who: Boston College Eagles and Clemson Tigers

When: Wednesday, March 5 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. 

TV: ESPNU 

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Clemson: The Tigers defeated the Virginia Cavaliers 71-58 in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a road loss to the Cal Golden Bears 82-71 on Saturday night. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was in the second round of the 2024 ACC Tournament on March 14. Boston College defeated Clemson 76-55.

