How to Watch: Boston College Men's Basketball vs No. 11 Clemson
The Boston College Eagles (12-17, 4-14 ACC) men’s basketball team is getting ready for its final home game of the season against the No. 11 Clemson Tigers (24-5, 16-2 ACC) on Wednesday night.
The Tigers have had a dominant regular season and have cemented themselves into the ACC Tournament and March Madness. Currently, Clemson is sitting in second place in the conference and is fighting for seeding, but will be one of the top three seeds for the tournament.
Clemson enters the matchup riding a six-game winning streak with victories over No. 2 Duke, UNC, Florida State, SMU, Notre Dame, and most recently Virginia.
The Eagles are coming back from a two-game West Coast trip that they went winless in, recording losses to Stanford 78-60 and Cal 82-71. With the performances, Boston College has been eliminated from the ACC Tournament race and March Madness contention.
After this contest, each team will have one more game of the regular season. Boston College will travel to Pitt and Clemson will host Virginia Tech, both on Saturday.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Clemson:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Clemson Tigers
When: Wednesday, March 5 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ESPNU
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Clemson: The Tigers defeated the Virginia Cavaliers 71-58 in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a road loss to the Cal Golden Bears 82-71 on Saturday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was in the second round of the 2024 ACC Tournament on March 14. Boston College defeated Clemson 76-55.