How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Virginia Tech
The Boston College Eagles (10-15, 2-12 ACC) men’s basketball team is looking to snap a four-game losing streak as it hosts the Virginia Tech Hokies (11-14, 6-8 ACC) on Tuesday night.
Virginia Tech has had a streaky season. After winning their first three games to Delaware State, USC Upstate, and Winthrop, the Hokies went on a six-game losing streak and have since recorded smaller streaks throughout the rest of their schedule.
Most recently, the Hokies are coming off a close 73-70 loss to Virginia over the weekend.
The Eagles will be attempting to snap their skid which includes losses to Louisville, Syracuse, Notre Dame, and NC State as well as trying to earn their third conference win and moving closer to the top 15.
In the ACC standings, Virginia Tech currently in 12th place while Boston College is in 17th, narrowly behind Miami for the bottom spot.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
Who: Boston College Eagles and Virginia Tech Hokies
When: Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 9 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Virginia Tech: The Hokies suffered a home loss to the Virginia Cavaliers 73-70 on Saturday in the Commonwealth Clash.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost the NC State Wolfpack on the road 70-62 on Saturday.
Last Meeting: The last time these two met was in the 2023-24 regular season on Jan. 23, 2024. Virginia Tech defeated Boston College 76-71.