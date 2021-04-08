Washington Wizards Waive G Jerome Robinson

The former Clippers first round draft pick could be picked up by any team interested.

The Washington Wizards waived veteran guard Jerome Robinson on Wednesday night according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The third year guard, who was on his second team averaged 4.9 points and 1.5 assists per game for the Wizards. He was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers in 2018 with the thirteenth overall draft out of Boston College.

At Boston College, Robinson was explosive on some particularly bad Boston College teams. Under recruited, with only a few offers to his name, Robinson opened eyes quickly. As a freshman, Robinson averaged 11.7 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists per game. As a sophomore, he averaged 18.7 points, 4 rebounds, 3.4 assists per game. During his junior year, he averaged 20.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Against Notre Dame he scored a career high 46 points, and led the Eagles to the NIT where they were bounced in the opening round against Western Kentucky. His junior year play was so outstanding that he was named All ACC First Team to go along with 14 ACC Player of the Year votes.

It has been a bit of a disappointing NBA career so far for the North Carolina native. As an early first round draft pick. After two quiet seasons with the Clippers, he was traded to the Wizards in a three team deal (with the Knicks) that included Moe Harkless, Isaiah Thomas and draft picks. His first year in Washington looked much more promising as he averaged over 9 points per game, but regressed again this year.

This is the second Boston College player to be waived this season (Ky Bowman being the other) leaving Jared Dudley as the only other active Eagle in the league. He currently is out with a torn MCL.

