Live Blog From Boston College Men's Basketball's Game vs Central Connecticut State
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (1-1) men’s basketball team finishes off its first home stand of the season against the Central Connecticut State (1-1) Blue Devils on Tuesday night.
The Eagles are coming off their first win of the season with a 76-47 victory over The Citadel Bulldogs on Thursday night. BC lost its season opener 83-78 in overtime at FAU on Nov. 3.
As for Central Connecticut State, the team is coming off a 71-49 loss to the Quinnipiac Bobcats last week. The Blue Devils won their season opener over Vermont State Johnson 117-55 on Nov. 3.
Since 2008, Boston College is undefeated (5-0) against Central Connecticut State which includes the last meeting on Dec. 5, 2023. The Eagles won the contest over the Blue Devils 82-68 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
After the meeting, Boston College travels to Philadelphia, Penn., to face the Temple Owls on Saturday afternoon while Central Connecticut State travels to Amherst, Mass., to take on the UMass Minutemen on Sunday afternoon.
Live Blog:
1st
- 14:58 | Jayden Hastings is having a night. He has scored six points on three dunks to lead Boston College to an slim 10-8 lead over Central Connecticut State at the first media timeout.
Pregame
- CCSU's Starting 5: Jay Rodgers, Ja'Kobe Williams, James Jones, Darin Smith Jr., Max Frazier.
- Boston College's Starting 5: Fred Payne, Chase Forte, Donald Hand Jr., Aidan Shaw, Jayden Hastings.
- 6:29 p.m. | Now, Boston College has come off the court. The countdown clock above the net is down to 25 minutes.
- 6:26 p.m. | Central Connecticut State has left the court, but Boston College is still out here getting some practice in.
- 5:42 p.m. ET | Both Boston College and Central Connecticut State are on the court warming up ahead of the matchup.
- Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Central Connecticut State
When: Tuesday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Central Connecticut: The Blue Devils suffered their first loss of the season to the Quinnipiac Bobcats 71-49 on the road on Thursday.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned their first win of the season over The Citadel Bulldogs 76-47 on Thursday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was during the 2023-24 campaign on Dec. 5, 2023. Boston College defeated Central Connecticut State 82-68 at Conte Forum.
Boston College Season Leaders: Points- Donald Hand Jr. (19.0 AVG), Rebounds- Boden Kapke (8.0 AVG), Assists- Chase Forte (10), Steals- Chase Forte (4), Blocks- Jayden Hastings (6).
Boston College's Next 5 Games: at Temple (Nov. 15), vs. Hampton (Nov. 18), vs. Davidson in Charleston Classic (Nov. 21), vs. Tulane/Utah State in Charleston Classic (Nov. 23), vs. Harvard (Nov. 26).
Central Connecticut State’s Next 5 Games: at UMass (Nov. 16), at Rutgers (Nov. 21), vs. Sacred Heart (Nov. 24), vs. Johnson & Wales (Nov. 30), at Seton Hall (Dec. 3).