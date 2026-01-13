Live Updates For Boston College Men's Basketball's Game at No. 22 Clemson

The Boston College Eagles (7-9, 0-3 ACC) men’s basketball team is still seeking its first conference win of the season as it takes on the No. 22 Clemson Tigers (13-3, 3-0 ACC) on the road on Tuesday night.

The Eagles are riding a three-game losing streak. During the stretch, BC has suffered losses to Georgia Tech 65-53 on Jan. 3, NC State 79-71 on Jan. 6, and No. 20 Louisville 75-62 on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers are heading into the matchup on a seven-game winning streak. In the hot streak, Clemson has earned wins over Mercer 70-63, South Carolina 68-61, Cincinnati 68-65, Syracuse 64-61, Pitt 73-68, SMU 74-70, and most recently Notre Dame 76-61 on Saturday night.

The last time the Tigers lost was on Dec. 9, 2025, to No. 11 BYU 67-64 at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y.

This will be the only game between the two teams this season.

Live Updates:

Pregame

Clemson will be without Zac Foster.

Boston College will be without Nick Petronio and Jason Asemota. Asemota is day-to-day after suffering a tweak at practice, according to head coach Earl Grant.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Clemson Tigers

When: Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, S.C.

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Clemson: The Tigers picked up a 76-61 road win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday night.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 75-62 loss to the Louisville Cardinals on the road on Saturday afternoon.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season on March 5, 2025. Clemson beat Boston College 78-69 in Chestnut Hill.

Clemson Season Leaders: Points- RJ Godfrey (12.2 avg.), Rebounds- Carter Welling (5.8 avg.), Assists- Dillon Hunter (48), Steals- Jestin Porter (22), Blocks- RJ Godfrey and Carter Welling (10).

Boston College Season Leaders: Points- Donald Hand Jr. (15.2 avg.), Rebounds- Aidan Shaw (7.1 avg.), Assists- Fred Payne (45), Steals- Chase Forte (17), Blocks- Aidan Shaw (23).

Clemson’s Next 5 Games: vs. Boston College (Jan. 13), vs. Miami (Jan. 17), vs. NC State (Jan. 20), at Georgia Tech (Jan. 24), vs. Pitt (Jan. 31).

Boston College's Next 5 Games: at Clemson (Jan. 13), vs. Syracuse (Jan. 17), vs. Pitt (Jan. 21), at Notre Dame (Jan. 24), vs. Virginia (Jan. 31).

