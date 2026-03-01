Todd Golden, John Calipari Earn Double-Technical Fouls After Heated Exchange in Florida-Arkansas Tilt

Saturday night was a frustrating one for John Calipari and Arkansas.

His No. 20 Razorbacks went on the road to No. 7 Florida and found themselves down 19 at halftime after a blistering start offensively by the Gators.

Early in the second half, with Arkansas trailing by 23, emotions spilled over between Calipari and Florida’s Todd Golden. During a stoppage in play, the two coaches were seen exchanging words and pointing at one another. Initially, it appeared that Calipari was the only one to receive a technical foul. But after replay, it looked like he was responding to something that Golden may have said.

Florida head coach Todd Golden and Arkansas head coach John Calipari were yelling at each other and both got technical fouls! 😳 pic.twitter.com/EMu9q8GxSN — Chris Beasmore (@CBeasmoreSports) March 1, 2026

It remains to be seen what exactly prompted the exchange between the two, but tensions were clearly running high.

Regardless, it’s apparent that there’s no love lost between these two national championship head coaches and their respective programs — even in a game trending towards a blowout.

