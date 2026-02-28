No. 3 Michigan Loses Key Reserve L.J. Cason to Torn ACL

Fresh off a blowout Friday night victory over No. 10 Illinois, No. 3 Michigan has lost backup point guard L.J. Cason for the season to a torn ACL, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

Cason has been one of the Wolverines’ best bench players, averaging 8.4 points and 2.4 assists on 50.3% shooting from the floor and 40.2% shooting from three in 18.6 minutes per game this season. The sophomore scored nine points and added two assists in 13 minutes of action in the 84–70 victory over the Illini. He had really come on strong in the month of February, where he was averaging 11.8 points per game.

One of Michigan’s best assets as a national title contender has been its depth, going nine deep in terms of players averaging more than 14 minutes per game prior to Cason’s injury. The Wolverines still have plenty of contributors to make up for Cason’s absence, but it’s an unfortunate injury for both Cason and Michigan considering the season the program’s had and their chances of competing for a national championship.

The Wolverines will be back on the floor on Thursday on the road at Iowa.

