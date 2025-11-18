Live Updates For Boston College Men's Basketball's Game vs Hampton
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — After a massive bounce back 76-71 road win over the Temple Owls on Saturday afternoon, the Boston College Eagles (2-2) men’s basketball team returns to Conte Forum to host the Hampton Pirates (2-3) on Tuesday night.
Through four games this season, Boston College has earned wins over The Citadel 76-47 on Nov. 6 and Temple 76-71 on Saturday as well as has suffered losses to Florida Atlantic 83-78 in overtime on the road to open the season on Nov. 3 and to Central Connecticut State 60-59 at home on Nov. 11.
As for Hampton, the team has won its games against Mid-Atlantic Christian 103-43 on Nov. 6 for its home opener and Brown 72-63 on the road on Friday night. The Pirates have also suffered losses to Milwaukee 90-86 on the road to open their season on Nov. 3, Virginia 91-53 on the road on Nov. 11, and Holy Cross 67-61 on Sunday afternoon.
This is the first ever meeting between the two programs.
The contest marks Boston College’s only home game before heading to Charleston, S.C., for the Charleston Classic this weekend alongside Davidson, Tulane, and Utah State.
The Eagles will play in the event on Friday and Sunday before returning to Chestnut Hill for a three-game home stand against Harvard, LSU, and New Haven.
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- 5:36 p.m. ET | Both teams are on the court having a shoot-around to warm up ahead of the matchup.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and Hampton Pirates
When: Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Hampton: The Pirates suffered a 67-61 loss to the Holy Cross Crusaders on Sunday afternoon.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a 76-71 road win over the Temple Owls on Saturday afternoon.
Last Meeting: This is the first meeting between the two teams.
Boston College’s Next 5 Games: vs. Davidson in Charleston Classic (Nov. 21), vs. Tulane or Utah State in Charleston Classic (Nov. 23), vs. Harvard (Nov. 26), vs. LSU (Dec. 3), vs. New Haven (Dec. 6).
Hampton’s Next 5 Games: at Norfolk State (Nov. 21), at UMES (Nov. 25), vs. The Apprentice School (Dec. 1), vs. Loyola MD (Dec. 3), vs. Howard (Dec. 13).