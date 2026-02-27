Tarleton State to Part Ways With Men’s Basketball Coach Billy Gillispie

Tarleton State is expected to part ways with men’s basketball coach Billy Gillispie, with an announcement to come as soon as today, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports was the first to report on the expected move.

It has been a turbulent final season at Tarleton State for Gillispie, who was briefly put on administrative leave in October as the school conducted an investigation following an anonymous complaint. In season, Gillispie has been on medical leave since mid-January dealing with blood pressure and other heart-related issues.

The Texans are in last place in the WAC with a 14–15 record overall and a 5–11 mark in league play.

Gillispie is 92–89 in six seasons at State, and 240–197 overall in 14 years across stops at UTEP, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Texas Tech and with the Texans. He has not led a team to the NCAA tournament since the 2007–’08 season at Kentucky.

