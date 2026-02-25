Live Updates From Boston College Men's Basketball's Game Against Wake Forest
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (9-18, 2-12 ACC) men’s basketball team returns to Conte Forum to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-13, 5-9 ACC) on Wednesday night.
The game was originally slated for Tuesday night, but due to the blizzard that hit the East Coast on Sunday night and Monday, it was postponed one day.
Boston College is riding an eight-game losing streak into the matchup. During the skid, the Eagles have suffered losses to Notre Dame 68-64, No. 14 Virginia 73-66, No. 3 Duke 67-49, Miami 74-68, Stanford 70-64, Cal 86-75, Florida State 80-72, and most recently SMU 94-70 on Saturday evening.
Wake Forest will be looking to get back in the win column after suffering an 82-63 road loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon.
Live Updates:
Pregame
- Wake Forest's Nate Calmese is questionable for the matchup while Boston College will be without Nick Petronio. Donald Hand Jr., who has missed the Eagles' last three games with an unspecified injury, has been taken off the availability report and seems to be active for tonight.
- Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET.
How to Watch:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Wake Forest Demon Deacons
When: Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons dropped its road game to the Virginia Tech Hokies 82-63 on Saturday afternoon.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 94-70 road loss to the SMU Mustangs on Saturday evening.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season on Dec. 7, 2024. Wake Forest defeated Boston College 72-66 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest Season Leaders: Points- Juke Harris (21.1 avg.), Rebounds- Juke Harris (6.6 avg.), Assists- Nate Calmese (103), Steals- Juke Harris and Myles Colvin (37), Blocks- Tre’Von Spillers (35).
Boston College Season Leaders: Points- Fred Payne (15.4 avg.), Rebounds- Aidan Shaw (6.3 avg.), Assists- Chase Forte (77), Steals- Chase Forte (27), Blocks- Jayden Hastings (45).
Wake Forest’s Next Games: at Boston College (Feb. 25), vs. Syracuse (Feb. 28), at Virginia (March 3), vs. Cal (March 7).
Boston College’s Next Games: vs. Wake Forest (Feb. 25), at Miami (Feb. 28), at Virginia Tech (March 3), vs. Notre Dame (March 7).
