Live Updates From Boston College Men's Basketball's Home Opener vs The Citadel
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (0-1) men’s basketball team is looking for its first win of the season as it hosts The Citadel Bulldogs (1-0) in its home opener on Thursday night.
The Eagles are coming off an 83-78 overtime loss at Florida Atlantic on Monday night to open the 2025-26 campaign.
Boston College had a nine-point advantage in the final minutes of the regulation, but Florida Atlantic tied the contest at 66 after nailing a three-pointer with 31 seconds to go. In overtime, FAU outscored BC 17-12 to secure the win. Boston College guard Donald Hand Jr., led the team with 20 points in the loss.
The Citadel, on the other hand, had a monster 105-61 home win over Erskine. In total, 13 different players scored at least one point which included four players reaching double digits.
This will be the third time in three seasons that the two programs have played against each other. Boston College won the first two 75-71 in 2023 and 69-60 to open the season in 2024.
The contest marks the first of a two-game home stand for the Eagles as it also hosts Central Connecticut on Tuesday night while it marks a standalone road game for the Bulldogs.
Live Blog:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].
Pregame
- 5:31 p.m. | Multiple Eagles have come onto the court for warmups ahead of their matchup with the Bulldogs.
- 5:30 p.m. | The Citadel has taken the court for a pregame shoot around.
- 5:24 p.m. | Boston College has arrived at Conte Forum ahead of its home opener.
- Projected Boston College Starting 5: Chase Forte, Fred Payne, Donald Hand Jr., Aidan Shaw, Jayden Hastings.
- Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and The Citadel Bulldogs
When: Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACCNX
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, The Citadel: The Bulldogs earned a 105-61 home win over Erskine on Monday night to open its season.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost their season opener at Florida Atlantic 83-78 on Monday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was in the season opener for the 2024-25 campaign on Nov. 4, 2024. Boston College beat The Citadel 69-60 in Chestnut Hill.