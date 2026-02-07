Live Updates From Boston College Men's Basketball's Matchup With Miami

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — The Boston College Eagles (9-13, 2-7 ACC) men’s basketball team is looking to snap its three-game losing streak as it hosts the Miami Hurricanes (17-5, 6-3 ACC) on Saturday afternoon.

After picking up their first two conference wins of the season against Syracuse 81-73 in overtime and Pitt 65-62, the Eagles have gone on a three-game skid. During the stretch, Boston College has lost to Notre Dame 68-64, No. 18 Virginia 73-66, and most recently No. 4 Duke 67-49 on Tuesday night.

On the other side of the court, the Hurricanes are hoping to get back in the win column after suffering an 86-85 loss to Cal last Saturday afternoon at home.

Prior to the defeat, Miami was on a two-game winning streak with victories over Syracuse 85-76 and Stanford 79-70.

The Hurricanes have had a much improved season from 2024-25. Although not ranked, Miami did receive four votes in this week’s AP Poll and is sitting in sixth place in the ACC standings.

As for Boston College, the team is in 15th place in the conference standings which is the final spot for the ACC Tournament. The Eagles will try to maintain their spot in the conference standings in the last month of play to make the tournament for the first time since 2024.

This will be the first of two meetings between the two teams this season. Boston College will travel to Miami on Saturday, Feb. 28 for a game at 2 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

In the last meeting, which was last season on Jan. 1, 2025, Boston College defeated Miami 78-68.

Live Updates:

Pregame

Boston College’s players unavailable are Nick Petronio, who has been out the entire season, and Will Eggemeier who has played in one game this season against The Citadel.

Miami will be without three players in the contest in Marcus Allen, Treyvon Maddox, and Tru Washington.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Who: Boston College Eagles and Miami Hurricanes

When: Saturday, Feb. 7 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, Miami: The Hurricanes suffered an 86-85 home loss to the Cal Golden Bears last Saturday afternoon.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered a 67-49 road loss to the Duke Blue Devils on Tuesday night.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season on Jan. 1, 2025. Boston College defeated Miami 78-68.

