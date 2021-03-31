Locked on Boston College: How the Eagles Can Rebuild Their Basketball Roster

BC basketball's roster has been decimated since the end of the season, luckily so has almost ever other school in the country.

Locked on Boston College is our daily Eagles podcast that tackles all the news and topics hitting the program. On today's show we look at the basketball program, and a roster that looks to completely flip in their first year under Earl Grant. With so many players leaving or graduating, there are loads of spots open, we talk about the players that have already filled them and look at some of the potential candidates to fill the rest.

Also we are joined by Jack Coleman of WZBC Radio, the student radio station at BC< who announced the BC-St. Cloud game on Sunday. He gives his perspective on the game what it was like announcing during the pandemic and more.

Finally, we hit the news, including Boston College baseball running into more trouble against UConn. It was a mid-week tilt against the Huskies, and BC's bullpen again ran into trouble allowing twelve runs. We talk about the issues the team is running into, and what they need to fix before this weekend's matchup with Virginia Tech.

All of this and today's news on the show.

