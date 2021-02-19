Locked on Boston College: Eisley, Schmidt and Big Baseball Preview

Friday's Locked on Boston College show is jam packed with information you won't want to miss. There was some big news to discuss as guard Wynston Tabbs entered the transfer portal. This was tough news for a program in dire need of talent, but not something completely unexpected. We explain why.

Read More: Wynston Tabbs Enters The Transfer Portal

Also the Boston College men's basketball coaching search continues on, and we have two more coaching profiles you won't want to miss. We discuss Mark Schmidt, the head coach of St. Bonaventure and Howard Eisley a former Boston College guard and current Michigan assistant. Hear why these two candidates may be fits for the Eagles, and why they may not work. Also our host gives his rating on the possibility of their hires.

Read More: Coaching Candidate: Michigan Assistant Howard Eisley

Coaching Candidate: St. Bonaventure Assistant Mark Schmidt

Finally, we sit down and have a full conversation with Dan Rubin of BCEagles.com. He gives us a preview of the Boston College baseball season, and talks about why this is the year to get behind the Eagles. Hear about the talent BC is bringing, and why a trip to the NCAA tournament should be an expectation for this season.

You can listen to Locked on Boston College below, or search for "Locked on Boston College" where ever you get your podcast.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BulletinBC