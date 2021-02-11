Locked on Boston College: Wide Receiver Group Could Be Elite in 2021

Our daily podcast jumps in and talks about all the news you want to know about the BC Eagles

Locked on Boston College is our daily podcast that talks everything Boston College Eagles.

On today's program we talk about the Boston College-Wake Forest game. There wasn't a whole lot to take away from the loss, as the Eagles shot 32% from the field and the two teams combined to shoot 15-59 from beyond the arc. We dig to find a takeaway from the game and what the rest of the season will hold for Jim Christian's squad.

Also there was some major hockey announcements that we broke down. We now know who the Eagles will play this weekend, a home and home against UMass Lowell, and they will be playing Friday's game without Marshall Warren. But we also found out that the league is going to change the postseason tournament layout, with the first round being just a single elimination one game instead of a series. Also, star forward Logan Hutsko is out for the remainder of the season, and it appears as though his Boston College career is over as reports say he is heading to the NHL.

Finally, we talk about Boston College wide receivers. 247sports.com wrote that Wake Forest has the best wide receivers in the ACC, and we disagree. Hear why below.

