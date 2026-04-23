Luke Murray Fills Out Two Additional Rolls on Boston College Men's Basketball Staff

The Boston College men’s basketball program made two new hires to its staff on Wednesday afternoon, adding Eric Youncofski as the Eagles’ director of basketball operations and Mike Buhmeyer as the head strength and conditioning coach.

Youncofski comes to the Heights after spending three years at The Gazelle Group, a sports marketing agency. He started as the Director of Team and Event Operations, where he oversaw the operations responsibilities of neutral site events while working with the venues, teams, and television partners to keep the events running smoothly.

Welcoming @EricYouncofski to Chestnut Hill!



Youncofski joins the Eagles as the Director of Basketball Operations 🦅 pic.twitter.com/eLSeBhwqox — BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) April 22, 2026

He was promoted to Director of NIL and Operations, where he spearheaded the creation of The Gazelle Group’s NIL Division. The last role he served in for the agency was Managing Director of Events, in which he identified optimal matchups to drive ticket sales and sponsorship revenue, including recruiting teams to on-conference basketball events.

Before working at The Gazelle Group, Youncofski spent four seasons with the UConn men’s basketball program. He was the Huskies’ Director of Basketball Operations for two years before finishing his tenure as the program’s Assistant Athletic Director for Men’s Basketball Operations.

A native of Middletown, N.J., Youncofski played college basketball at Rhode Island from 2012-15. He earned his degree in public relations, with a minor in leadership studies, in three years.

After graduating, Youncofski spent two years as a graduate assistant under Dan Hurley — then the head coach at URI — before his promotion to Director of Basketball Operations in 2017-18. He joined the Huskies’ staff when Hurley was hired in March of 2018.

Buhmeyer, a former U.S. Marine who conducted combat operations on multiple deployments to both Afghanistan and Africa over a five-year span, arrives in Chestnut Hill, Mass., following a three-year stint as the men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach at The University of Texas at Arlington.

Welcome to The Heights, @Mike_Buhmeyer!



Buhmeyer joins our staff as the Head Strength & Conditioning Coach 🦅 pic.twitter.com/I402TdEJ64 — BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) April 22, 2026

He directed all aspects of sports performance and athlete wellness for the Mavericks, overseeing strength and conditioning, sport science integration, recovery protocols, and performance monitoring.

Buhmeyer additionally implemented a data-driven performance model to assess athlete readiness, workload, and development in addition to designing individualized nutrition and training progression strategies.

Before UT Arlington, he spent the 2022-23 season with the Kentucky men’s basketball program in the same role. He also worked closely with the Furman men’s basketball and men’s golf teams in 2021-22.

Buhmeyer earned his bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in business from Clemson in 2018, and his Master of Science in kinesiology with a concentration in coaching from Georgia Southern in 2021. He is also an NSCA Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist.

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