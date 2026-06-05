Boston College Men's Basketball's Opponent for 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge Revealed

Boston College men’s basketball will face Georgia in the 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge, per CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

The game is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1, including 10 additional matchups between the two conferences. On Wednesday, five more contests will be played. Tipoff times and television details will be released at a later date.

NEWS: Matchups for the 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge are set, per sources.



Ark @ UNC

AU @ Clem

Duke @ UF

BC @ UGA

Wake @ LSU

Pitt @ Mizz

SU @ OU

OleMiss @ VT

SC@NCSt

FSU @ Tenn

Texas @ Lville

Bama @ Miami

UK @ UVA

GT @ MissSt

Stanford @ A&M

Vandy @ NDhttps://t.co/CH4tXkiAal — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 5, 2026

The Eagles are 1-2 in this inter-conference event. In the inaugural year (2023), BC defeated Vanderbilt 80-62 on the road, but they fell to South Carolina 73-51 at home in 2024, and lost to LSU 78-69 in overtime last season.

Next year’s matchup in the event will mark the first contest between the Eagles and the Bulldogs since Dec. 26, 1968, when BC captured an 89-83 home triumph.

UGA finished the 2025-26 season with a 22-11 overall record with a 10-8 mark in conference play. The Bulldogs made the NCAA Tournament as an eight seed but fell to ninth-seed St. Louis 102-77 in the first round on March 20.

Last week, Rothstein also reported that BC will compete in the 2026 ESPN Events Invitational alongside Georgia, Cincinnati, and UCF, so there is potential for a pair of matchups between the Eagles and the Bulldogs next season even though they have played just once before.

The Eagles are also scheduled to take on UMass at TD Garden next year, but there is no official date for the game just yet.

The Eagles went 11-20 and 4-14 ACC in 2025-26, which left them out of the conference tournament for a second year in a row and led to the firing of former head coach Earl Grant, who spent five seasons on the Heights.

Less than 20 days after Grant was dismissed, BC hired former UConn assistant coach Luke Murray as the program's new head coach, and Murray has completely rebuilt the Eagles' roster and coaching staff this offseason.

Boston College Men’s Basketball’s 2026-27 ACC Opponents:

Home

Notre Dame

Virginia Tech

Clemson

Duke

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Louisville

North Carolina

SMU

Away

Notre Dame

Virginia Tech

California

NC State

Pitt

Stanford

Syracuse

Virginia

Wake Forest

2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Additions:

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