Boston College Men's Basketball's Opponent for 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge Revealed
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Boston College men’s basketball will face Georgia in the 2026 ACC/SEC Challenge, per CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.
The game is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 1, including 10 additional matchups between the two conferences. On Wednesday, five more contests will be played. Tipoff times and television details will be released at a later date.
The Eagles are 1-2 in this inter-conference event. In the inaugural year (2023), BC defeated Vanderbilt 80-62 on the road, but they fell to South Carolina 73-51 at home in 2024, and lost to LSU 78-69 in overtime last season.
Next year’s matchup in the event will mark the first contest between the Eagles and the Bulldogs since Dec. 26, 1968, when BC captured an 89-83 home triumph.
UGA finished the 2025-26 season with a 22-11 overall record with a 10-8 mark in conference play. The Bulldogs made the NCAA Tournament as an eight seed but fell to ninth-seed St. Louis 102-77 in the first round on March 20.
Last week, Rothstein also reported that BC will compete in the 2026 ESPN Events Invitational alongside Georgia, Cincinnati, and UCF, so there is potential for a pair of matchups between the Eagles and the Bulldogs next season even though they have played just once before.
The Eagles are also scheduled to take on UMass at TD Garden next year, but there is no official date for the game just yet.
The Eagles went 11-20 and 4-14 ACC in 2025-26, which left them out of the conference tournament for a second year in a row and led to the firing of former head coach Earl Grant, who spent five seasons on the Heights.
Less than 20 days after Grant was dismissed, BC hired former UConn assistant coach Luke Murray as the program's new head coach, and Murray has completely rebuilt the Eagles' roster and coaching staff this offseason.
Boston College Men’s Basketball’s 2026-27 ACC Opponents:
Home
Notre Dame
Virginia Tech
Clemson
Duke
Florida State
Georgia Tech
Louisville
North Carolina
SMU
Away
Notre Dame
Virginia Tech
California
NC State
Pitt
Stanford
Syracuse
Virginia
Wake Forest
2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Additions:
- Zak Smrekar - Guard - 6'7', 195 lbs. - Incoming Freshman - Last Program: Krka Novo Mesto (Slovenia)
- Money Williams - Guard - 6'4", 211 lbs. - Junior - Last Program: Montana
- JB Frankel - Guard - 6'3" - Junior - Last Program: Northeastern
- Ernest Shelton - Guard - 6'5", 180 lbs. - Junior - Last Program: Merrimack
- Colby Duggan - Forward - 6'7", 222 lbs. - Junior - Last Program: Charleston
- Brandon Benjamin - Forward - 6'8", 235 lbs. - Freshman - Last Program: Fairfield
- Luke Hunger - Forward - 6'10", 250 lbs. - Graduate - Last Program: George Washington
- Jacob Furphy - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman - Last Program: UConn
- Armoni Zeigler - Guard - 6'4", 200 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Ball State
- Andrija Bukumirović - Forward - 6'7", 200 lbs. - Junior - Last Program: UT Martin
- Aly Tounkara - Center - 7'0", 215 lbs. - Sophomore - Last Program: Arkansas State
- Jordan Ghee - Guard - 6'5", 200 lbs. - Incoming Freshman - High School: The Hotchkiss School
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Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz