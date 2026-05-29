Report: Boston College Men's Basketball to Compete in 2026 ESPN Events Invitational

Scheduling updates are continuing to trickle in for the Boston College men’s basketball program, which announced its Atlantic Coast Conference opponents for the 2026-27 season on Thursday.

On Friday afternoon, CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported that the Eagles will join Georgia, Cincinnati, and UCF for the 2026 ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Fla., although no timetable or format for the event has been released yet.

There is also no announcement on when that information will become available, and Rothstein’s report said that the exact number of teams is still to be determined.

BC has only played Georgia and UCF once, respectively, in the program’s history, and it has never matched up with Cincinnati.

The first matchup between the Eagles and the Bulldogs occurred on Dec. 26, 1968, and BC defeated Georgia. It also won its sole matchup against the Knights, 90-70, on Dec. 3, 2020.

Last season, the Eagles went 11-20 and 4-14 ACC, which left them out of the conference tournament for a second year in a row.

BC’s former head coach, Earl Grant, was fired after the season — his fifth in Chestnut Hill — and former UConn assistant coach Luke Murray filled the vacancy.

The Eagles will have an entirely new-look roster next season after every player but one from their 2025-26 roster either graduated or entered the transfer portal.

2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Additions:

Boston College Men’s Basketball’s 2026-27 ACC Opponents:

Home:

Notre Dame

Virginia Tech

Clemson

Duke

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Louisville

North Carolina

SMU

Away:

at Notre Dame

at Virginia Tech

at California

at NC State

at Pitt

at Stanford

at Syracuse

at Virginia

at Wake Forest

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