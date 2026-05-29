Report: Boston College Men's Basketball to Compete in 2026 ESPN Events Invitational
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Scheduling updates are continuing to trickle in for the Boston College men’s basketball program, which announced its Atlantic Coast Conference opponents for the 2026-27 season on Thursday.
On Friday afternoon, CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported that the Eagles will join Georgia, Cincinnati, and UCF for the 2026 ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando, Fla., although no timetable or format for the event has been released yet.
There is also no announcement on when that information will become available, and Rothstein’s report said that the exact number of teams is still to be determined.
BC has only played Georgia and UCF once, respectively, in the program’s history, and it has never matched up with Cincinnati.
The first matchup between the Eagles and the Bulldogs occurred on Dec. 26, 1968, and BC defeated Georgia. It also won its sole matchup against the Knights, 90-70, on Dec. 3, 2020.
Last season, the Eagles went 11-20 and 4-14 ACC, which left them out of the conference tournament for a second year in a row.
BC’s former head coach, Earl Grant, was fired after the season — his fifth in Chestnut Hill — and former UConn assistant coach Luke Murray filled the vacancy.
The Eagles will have an entirely new-look roster next season after every player but one from their 2025-26 roster either graduated or entered the transfer portal.
2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Additions:
- Zak Smrekar - Guard - 6'7', 195 lbs. - Incoming Freshman - Last Program: Krka Novo Mesto (Slovenia)
- Money Williams - Guard - 6'4", 211 lbs. - Junior - Last Program: Montana
- JB Frankel - Guard - 6'3" - Junior - Last Program: Northeastern
- Ernest Shelton - Guard - 6'5", 180 lbs. - Junior - Last Program: Merrimack
- Colby Duggan - Forward - 6'7", 222 lbs. - Junior - Last Program: Charleston
- Brandon Benjamin - Forward - 6'8", 235 lbs. - Freshman - Last Program: Fairfield
- Luke Hunger - Forward - 6'10", 250 lbs. - Graduate - Last Program: George Washington
- Jacob Furphy - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman - Last Program: UConn
- Armoni Zeigler - Guard - 6'4", 200 lbs. - Senior - Last Program: Ball State
- Andrija Bukumirović - Forward - 6'7", 200 lbs. - Junior - Last Program: UT Martin
- Aly Tounkara - Center - 7'0", 215 lbs. - Sophomore - Last Program: Arkansas State
- Jordan Ghee - Guard - 6'5", 200 lbs. - Incoming Freshman - High School: The Hotchkiss School
Boston College Men’s Basketball’s 2026-27 ACC Opponents:
Home:
Notre Dame
Virginia Tech
Clemson
Duke
Florida State
Georgia Tech
Louisville
North Carolina
SMU
Away:
at Notre Dame
at Virginia Tech
at California
at NC State
at Pitt
at Stanford
at Syracuse
at Virginia
at Wake Forest
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Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz