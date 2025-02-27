BC Bulletin

Poor Shooting Numbers Plague Boston College Against Stanford

Only two Boston College players managed double figures against Stanford on Wednesday night.

Tanner Marlar

Feb 26, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles forward Elijah Strong (31) controls the ball during the second half against Stanford Cardinal forward Donavin Young (2) at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles forward Elijah Strong (31) controls the ball during the second half against Stanford Cardinal forward Donavin Young (2) at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images / Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
In this story:

To say Boston College started its West Coast road trip off with a sputter might be the understatement of the night.

The Eagles shot just 39.7 percent from the floor and 35 percent from three on the night en route to a 78-60 loss to start the team's west coast swing. While it might be crazy to say the words "west coast swing" when it comes to college basketball, what might be crazier is the fact that Boston College only had two scorers in double figures on the night, and one of those was only just.

Chad Venning scored 13 points and Roger McFarlane poured in 11 points of his own as those lone two scorers. Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr. only managed six points on the night on the back of a 2-10 shooting night, which only further exacerbated the team's pitiful shooting night on the offensive end of the floor.

Going back to Boston College's defensive slugfest against Georgia Tech, it was the team's three-point shooting ability that garnered the win, as the Eagles shot just 42 percent from the floor in that one. Of course, the defensive energy the team brought against the Yellow Jackets loomed large that night, but the trend remains.

Looking forward to the team's next matchup, the California Golden Bears enter the game shooting 42 percent from the floor and 32 percent from three. All signs point towards a defensive slugfest on March 1, when the Eagles roll in to Berkley. Tip time is slated for 10 p.m. in the team's latest edition of ACC After Dark, when only the weirdest of basketball gets played.

Published
Tanner Marlar
TANNER MARLAR

Tanner Marlar has covered collegiate athletics at the local and national levels for nearly a decade. As a former beat writer, Tanner strives to give thought provoking and exciting coverage to readers who want to know the very best current information about their team.

Home/Basketball