Poor Shooting Numbers Plague Boston College Against Stanford
To say Boston College started its West Coast road trip off with a sputter might be the understatement of the night.
The Eagles shot just 39.7 percent from the floor and 35 percent from three on the night en route to a 78-60 loss to start the team's west coast swing. While it might be crazy to say the words "west coast swing" when it comes to college basketball, what might be crazier is the fact that Boston College only had two scorers in double figures on the night, and one of those was only just.
Chad Venning scored 13 points and Roger McFarlane poured in 11 points of his own as those lone two scorers. Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr. only managed six points on the night on the back of a 2-10 shooting night, which only further exacerbated the team's pitiful shooting night on the offensive end of the floor.
Going back to Boston College's defensive slugfest against Georgia Tech, it was the team's three-point shooting ability that garnered the win, as the Eagles shot just 42 percent from the floor in that one. Of course, the defensive energy the team brought against the Yellow Jackets loomed large that night, but the trend remains.
Looking forward to the team's next matchup, the California Golden Bears enter the game shooting 42 percent from the floor and 32 percent from three. All signs point towards a defensive slugfest on March 1, when the Eagles roll in to Berkley. Tip time is slated for 10 p.m. in the team's latest edition of ACC After Dark, when only the weirdest of basketball gets played.