Boston College Men's Basketball Lands Commitment From MSU Center Quinten Post

Boston College added some much needed height on Tuesday, as Mississippi State center Quinten Post announced he will be transferring to the Eagles.

Post, a 7-0 center from the Netherlands, recently finished his sophomore season with the Bulldogs. During the season he averaged 2.8 ppg, along with 2.1 rpg, mostly coming off the bench. Before his time in the United State, Post played for the Alba Berlin Youth Club in Berlin, Germany where he averaged 15.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in 2018-19. He was also part of the Netherlands team in the FIBA European Division B U20 Championships in July 2019 in Portugal where he scored 7.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

As a 2019 recruit, he held offers from Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Western Kentucky and Washington State.

This is the first big landed by new head coach Earl Grant. He currently has Justin Vander Baan on the roster, who played limited minutes last year as a true freshman. Andre Adams is a question mark, as his intentions for next year have not been solidified. CJ Felder and Steffon Mitchell both have left the program in the transfer portal.

Boston College now has three new transfers on the roster for 2021-22. Brevin Galloway (College of Charleston) and TJ Bickerstaff (Drexel) have already been announced earlier this offseason. Boston College most likely will still have multiple spots left on the roster for the upcoming season to fill.

