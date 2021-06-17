Reggie Jackson Plays Big Role in Important Game 5 Win For Los Angeles Clippers

With Kawhi Leonard out for the playoffs due to an ACL injury, the Los Angeles Clippers looked to be in trouble. But on Wednesday they shot 51% from the floor to win a big game five against the Utah Jazz 119-111. Star Paul George scored 37 points to lead the team and Marcus Morris dropped 25, but it was former Boston College guard Reggie who Jackson stepped up in a big way with 22 points.

After being held to four points in Game 4, shooting just four shots, Jackson came up big. He shot 8-15 from the floor, along with 3-8 from three point range to go along with a pair of rebounds, three assists and two steals. Jackson only averaged 10 points per game this season, but has started to show that he is becoming more of a reliable playoff shooter, averaging 15 points per game in his postseason career.

Utah and Los Angeles will play Game Six on Friday at 10pm, at the Staples Center. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

During his time at Boston College, Jackson was selected All ACC his junior year scoring 18.8 points per game. He was drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 1st round (24th pick) of the 2011 draft. He spent four seasons in OKC before being traded to the Detroit Pistons in 2015. The guard had his best year in 2015-16 scoring 18.8 points per game, and his best playoff season in 2019 when he averaged 17.9 points per game. Jackson eventually signed with the Clippers in 2020, where he has spent the past two seasons.

