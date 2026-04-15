Report: Boston College Men's Basketball Adds New Staffer
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Boston College men’s basketball head coach Luke Murray continues to add to his staff.
The Eagles are hiring former UConn staffer Eric Youncofski to serve as director of basketball operations, according to a report from CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.
“Source: Boston College's Luke Murray will hire Eric Youncofski as Director of Basketball Operations,” said Rothstein via X. “Youncofski has spent the last few years at the Gazelle Group and previously worked at UConn, where he mentored current Huskies DOBO Paul Wetteman.”
Youncofski is one of multiple additions to Murray’s coaching staff that has been announced this week. On Monday, Boston College men’s basketball announced four new faces joining the program, Tim O’Toole as chief of staff and Kyle Griffin, Mathew Johnson, and Brenden Straughn as assistant coaches.
Youncofski is a Rhode Island alum and played for the Rams from 2012-15 where he appeared in 16 games across three seasons.
After his playing career, he also worked in multiple positions at Rhode Island, including graduate assistant, video coordinator, and director of operations before heading to UConn.
Murray, a former UConn assistant coach, was hired as the Eagles’ 14th head coach in program history on March 26 and officially came to Chestnut Hill after UConn’s season ended in the national championship against Michigan 69-63 on April 6.
He replaced former head coach Earl Grant who was fired on March 8 after five seasons with the team and one day after Boston College’s season came to a close with a 77-69 win over Notre Dame.
This offseason has also been a busy one for players as well.
In total, Boston College has had 11 players enter the transfer portal and have yet to pick anyone up.
The Eagles that have entered include guard Nick Petronio, forward Jason Asemota, guard/forward Marko Radunovic, forward Kany Tchanda, guard Caleb Steger, forward Jayden Hastings, guard Donald Hand Jr., guard Fred Payne, forward/center Boden Kapke, guard Luka Toews, and guard Akbar Waheed III.
Out of the players that have entered, only one has announced his transfer destination so far. Waheed III is headed to St. Bonaventure.
The transfer portal will stay open until April 21.
2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Departures:
- Akbar Waheed III - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman
- Luka Toews - Guard - 6'1", 190 lbs. - Sophomore
- Boden Kapke - Forward/Center - 6'11'', 255 lbs. - Junior
- Fred Payne - Guard - 6'2, 185 lbs. - Redshirt Sophomore
- Donald Hand Jr. - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Redshirt Junior
- Jayden Hastings - Forward - 6'9", 240 lbs. - Redshirt Junior
- Caleb Steger - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Freshman
- Kany Tchanda - Forward - 6'9", 200 lbs. - Sophomore
- Marko Radunovic - Guard/Forward - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman
- Jason Asemota - Forward - 6'8", 205 lbs. - Sophomore
- Nick Petronio - Guard - 6'3", 195 lbs. - Redshirt Freshman
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Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1