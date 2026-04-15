Report: Boston College Men's Basketball Adds New Staffer

Boston College men’s basketball head coach Luke Murray continues to add to his staff.

The Eagles are hiring former UConn staffer Eric Youncofski to serve as director of basketball operations, according to a report from CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.

“Source: Boston College's Luke Murray will hire Eric Youncofski as Director of Basketball Operations,” said Rothstein via X. “Youncofski has spent the last few years at the Gazelle Group and previously worked at UConn, where he mentored current Huskies DOBO Paul Wetteman.”

Source: Boston College's Luke Murray will hire Eric Youncofski as Director of Basketball Operations.



Youncofski has spent the last few years at the Gazelle Group and previously worked at UConn, where he mentored current Huskies DOBO Paul Wetteman. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 15, 2026

Youncofski is one of multiple additions to Murray’s coaching staff that has been announced this week. On Monday, Boston College men’s basketball announced four new faces joining the program, Tim O’Toole as chief of staff and Kyle Griffin, Mathew Johnson, and Brenden Straughn as assistant coaches.

Youncofski is a Rhode Island alum and played for the Rams from 2012-15 where he appeared in 16 games across three seasons.

After his playing career, he also worked in multiple positions at Rhode Island, including graduate assistant, video coordinator, and director of operations before heading to UConn.

Murray, a former UConn assistant coach, was hired as the Eagles’ 14th head coach in program history on March 26 and officially came to Chestnut Hill after UConn’s season ended in the national championship against Michigan 69-63 on April 6.

He replaced former head coach Earl Grant who was fired on March 8 after five seasons with the team and one day after Boston College’s season came to a close with a 77-69 win over Notre Dame.

This offseason has also been a busy one for players as well.

In total, Boston College has had 11 players enter the transfer portal and have yet to pick anyone up.

The Eagles that have entered include guard Nick Petronio, forward Jason Asemota, guard/forward Marko Radunovic, forward Kany Tchanda, guard Caleb Steger, forward Jayden Hastings, guard Donald Hand Jr., guard Fred Payne, forward/center Boden Kapke, guard Luka Toews, and guard Akbar Waheed III.

Out of the players that have entered, only one has announced his transfer destination so far. Waheed III is headed to St. Bonaventure.

The transfer portal will stay open until April 21.

2026 Boston College Men’s Basketball Transfer Portal Departures:

Akbar Waheed III - Guard - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman Luka Toews - Guard - 6'1", 190 lbs. - Sophomore Boden Kapke - Forward/Center - 6'11'', 255 lbs. - Junior Fred Payne - Guard - 6'2, 185 lbs. - Redshirt Sophomore Donald Hand Jr. - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Redshirt Junior Jayden Hastings - Forward - 6'9", 240 lbs. - Redshirt Junior Caleb Steger - Guard - 6'5", 210 lbs. - Freshman Kany Tchanda - Forward - 6'9", 200 lbs. - Sophomore Marko Radunovic - Guard/Forward - 6'6", 205 lbs. - Freshman Jason Asemota - Forward - 6'8", 205 lbs. - Sophomore Nick Petronio - Guard - 6'3", 195 lbs. - Redshirt Freshman

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