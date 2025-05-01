Report: Boston College Men's Basketball to Participate in 2025 Charleston Classic
The Boston College men’s basketball team is well into the offseason, however pieces of its schedule for next season are starting to be released.
The latest game announced for the Eagles’ 2025-26 campaign is a tournament.
According to college basketball insider for CBS Sports Jon Rothstein, Boston College will compete in the 2025 Charleston Classic's additional bracket. It is one of four teams to be in this bracket and one of eight to be in the tournament.
West Virginia, Georgia, Clemson, and Xavier will be the four primary teams in the Classic, while Utah State, Boston College, Tulane, and Davidson will be an additional field of the Charleston Classic.
Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman also confirmed the news late Wednesday night, sharing the teams in each bracket and the reported dates of this year’s event.
“The field for the Charleston Classic, source told @thefieldof68,” said Goodman via X. “Main bracket: Clemson, Georgia, Xavier, West Virginia. Secondary bracket: BC, Tulane, Utah St and Davidson. Dates are Friday Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 23.”
The Charleston Classic has been held annually since 2008 Last year, Drake defeated Vanderbilt 81-70 to capture the title.
Boston College will be looking to continue its recent in-season tournament success.
Last season, the Eagles won the Cayman Islands Classic, defeating Old Dominion, Missouri State, and Boise State in the title game. The three wins were a part of Boston College’s 12-19 overall record. The team also notched a 4-16 mark in ACC play.
The specific matchups and times will be announced at a later date.