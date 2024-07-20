Report: Boston College Men’s Basketball Set to Play Home-and-Home Series With Temple
The Boston College men’s basketball team is set to play a home-and-home series against the Temple Owls, according to a report from OwlsDaily.
The first game of the series will be held on Nov. 15 at Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
The two programs were originally supposed to play in the Hall of Fame Showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., on Nov. 23 alongside Providence and UMass, however the Eagles pulled out and scheduled The Cayman Islands Classic from Nov. 24-26.
The Owls and Eagles have faced off against each other just four times in the two teams histories, 1963 (regular-season), 1969 (NIT Championship), 1992 (season opener), and 2003 (NIT) with Temple leading the all-time series 4-0.
The matchup is just one of multiple that have been announced in recent days for both programs.
The Owls announced on Thursday that they will compete against Rhode Island in the Hall of Fame Classic at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass., on Dec. 21. The program also received its conference opponents for the upcoming season. Temple will host Florida Atlantic, Wichita State, and Tulane and will travel to Rice, UAB, and UTSA as well as have both home and away games against Charlotte, East Carolina, Memphis, North Texas, South Florida, and Tulsa.
The Eagles, on the other hand, released ten of their non-conference games on their website. Boston College opens its season against The Citadel on Nov. 4, followed by VCU on Nov. 8 (Veterans Classic), Temple on Nov. 15, Loyola Maryland on Nov. 19, Old Dominion on Nov. 24 and Missouri State or High Point on Nov. 25 (Cayman Islands Classic), Dartmouth on Nov. 29, South Carolina on Dec. 3 (ACC/SEC Challenge), Stonehill on Dec. 15, and FDU on Dec. 28.
Other than the Veterans and Cayman Islands Classic, every game that has been announced so far will be played at home.
The remainder of Boston College’s 2024-25 schedule will be released at a later date.