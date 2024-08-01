Report: Boston College Men's Basketball Set to Play Neutral Site Game Against UMass During 2025-26 Season
The Boston College men’s basketball team is set to play a neutral site game against UMass during the 2025-26 season, according to a report from CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein.
Previously, the two programs have met nearly every year since 1995, however have not met since Nov. 16, 2014 where UMass won 71-62.
Both Boston College and UMass were supposed to play in the 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., from Nov. 23-24 with the opportunity for the two to play each other in the championship game, but shortly after it was announced, the Eagles backed out of the event and scheduled the Cayman Islands Classic from Nov. 24-26.
Rothstein’s report also added that the location and date for the game have yet to be determined.
Although the contest will be a part of the 2025-26 season, it is just one of multiple future games that have been released in recent weeks. Earlier in the month, the Eagles released its non-conference schedule for the upcoming season which consists of ten games including seven at home.
Boston College opens its season against The Citadel on Nov. 4, followed by VCU on Nov. 8 (Veterans Classic in Annapolis, Md.), Temple on Nov. 15, Loyola Maryland on Nov. 19, Old Dominion on Nov. 24 and Missouri State or High Point on Nov. 25 (Cayman Islands Classic), Dartmouth on Nov. 29, South Carolina on Dec. 3 (ACC/SEC Challenge), Stonehill on Dec. 15, and FDU on Dec. 28.
The Temple game is the first of a home-and-home series.