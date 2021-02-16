Tony Bennett on Jim Christian's Firing "Wish They Would Have Waited"

Reactions have poured in from around the college basketball universe regarding the firing of Boston College head coach Jim Christian. Christian, was relieved of his duties on Monday after compiling a 78-132 (.371) record, and an ACC record of 26-94 (.217).

After Monday evening's loss to Florida State, Virginia head coach Tony Bennett commented on the situation. (Per Mike Barber of the Richmond Times Dispatch)

"This profession is hard. I don't ever understand and I don't have all the details. I just wish, we're this close. Just make the decisions at the end. I don't see the purpose of doing that now. He's a smart man for the game. A kind, good man too. But really his teams were hard to play against. And injuries and breaks they had, I don't know if that was right. They were going to play with four scholarship, five scholarship guys, so something wasn't right there. I just wish they had waited and I wish him nothing but the best. This profession is unkind in ways like that but I hope he lands on his feet. He's good for the game, and like I said a good man."

Earlier this season, Virginia defeated Boston College 61-49 at Conte Forum. One of Christian's big wins in recent history was defeating the defending national champions in 2020 60-53, snapping a six game losing streak against the Cavaliers.

