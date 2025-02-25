Where Boston College Men’s Basketball Sits in ACC Standings Ahead of Stanford Matchup
With the end of the men’s basketball regular season quickly approaching, teams are trying to end their seasons on a strong note and earn a record high enough to make their conference tournaments.
For the ACC, the top 15 teams will travel to Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C., from March 11-15 to compete in the ACC Tournament.
As of right now, Boston College is on the outside looking in, however has won two straight and is inching closer into potentially making it in.
Currently, the Eagles are in 16th place in the ACC with a 4-12 conference record and 12-15 overall. NC State is narrowly behind in 17th (4-12 ACC, 11-16 overall), and Miami is in 18th place (2-14).
Heading into midweek action, Duke is sitting in the top spot of the conference (15-1), followed by Clemson in second (14-2 ACC, 22-5 overall), and Louisville in third (14-2 ACC, 21-6 overall).
SMU is in fourth (11-5 ACC, 20-7 overall), Wake Forest in fifth (11-5 ACC, 19-8 overall), UNC in sixth (11-6), Stanford in seventh (9-7), Pitt in eighth (7-9 ACC, 16-11 overall), and Georgia Tech in ninth (7-9 ACC, 13-14 overall).
In the bottom half of the standings, Virginia Tech is sitting in tenth place (7-9 ACC, 12-15 overall), followed by Florida State in 11th (7-10), Virginia in 12th (6-10 ACC, 13-14 overall), Notre Dame in 13th (6-10 ACC, 12-15 overall), Cal in 14th (5-11 ACC, 12-15 overall), Syracuse in 15th (5-11 ACC, 11-16 overall), Boston College in 16th, NC State in 17th, and Miami in last.
The Eagles will try to move closer to that 15th spot as they travel to Stanford, Calif., to take on the Stanford Cardinal on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on ACC Network.