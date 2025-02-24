How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball at Stanford
The Boston College Eagles (12-15, 4-12 ACC) men’s basketball team is looking to continue its winning streak as it travels to Stanford, Calif., to take on the Stanford Cardinal (17-10, 9-7 ACC) on Wednesday night.
The Eagles are looking to continue their success and gain ground in the ACC Tournament race.
Last Tuesday, Boston College snapped a four-game losing streak with a 54-36 win over the Virginia Tech Hokies and rolled that momentum into Conte Forum on Saturday, defeating the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 69-54.
Currently, the Eagles sit in 16th place in the conference, narrowly behind Syracuse (5-11) and one spot out of a place in the tournament.
The Cardinal, on the other hand, is looking to start a streak to end the regular season strong. Over the weekend, Stanford snapped a two-game skid with a 66-61 win over the Cal Golden Bears, however has lost four of its last six games.
At the moment, Stanford is sitting in seventh place in the ACC.
The contest marks one of two straight games on the West Coast for the Eagles. They will also play at Cal on Saturday night.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Men’s Basketball at Stanford:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Stanford Cardinal
When: Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET
Where: Maples Pavilion, Stanford, Calif.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, Stanford: The Cardinal recorded a home win over the Cal Golden Bears 66-61 on Saturday.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 69-54 at home on Saturday afternoon.