Report: Boston College Fires Men's Basketball Head Coach Earl Grant

Boston College has fired men’s basketball head coach Earl Grant after five seasons with the program, according to a report from The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman.

Boston College has fired Earl Grant, sources told @Thefieldof68. ⁰⁰Grant was 72-92 in five seasons with the Eagles. ⁰⁰BC finished 11-20 this season, 4-14 and did not qualify for the NCAA tourney. He was a surprising hire in 2022 by current Penn State AD Pat Kraft. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 8, 2026

The decision came shortly after Boston College finished its 2025-26 campaign with a 77-69 victory over Notre Dame on Saturday afternoon.

After the game on Saturday, Grant stated that his future was not on his mind and his plan was to return to Chestnut Hill.

“No, really not on my mind at all,” said Grant. “I don't control that. Like I told you, God got a plan. We communicate all the time. We travel together. We talk. We text. But business as usual. So, for me, that's nothing on my mind. What’s on my mind is ‘hey can we continue to play in March.’ That's who we thinking about. On my mind is is Donald Hand gonna be healthy, but other than that, anything about the future in terms of being at BC or not being at BC is not on my mind at all. My plan is to be at BC and continue to build a program, get back to the winning that we got to do and see if we can do what we need to do to get back to the NCAA Tournament.”

Grant was named Boston College’s 13th men’s basketball head coach on March 15, 2021.

During his time with the program, he boasted an overall record of 72-92 which included a 31-67 mark in ACC play. He also brought the Eagles to three ACC Tournaments.

He had one winning season with the Eagles which came during the 2023-24 campaign. In that season, Boston College went 20-16 overall, made an appearance in the ACC Tournament where it lost in the quarterfinals to Virginia 66-60, and played in the NIT where it lost to UNLV in the second round 79-70.

This past season, Boston College went 11-20 overall and 4-14 in ACC play. The Eagles missed the ACC Tournament for the second consecutive season after Pitt defeated Syracuse 71-69 in overtime on Saturday to take the final spot in the event.

After Boston College’s win on Saturday, Grant talked about what he was most proud of during his time on the Heights.

“Well, I'm most proud of the players,” said Grant. “I'm most proud of the facility that we have. We didn't have this. I'm proud of making the postseason. I'm proud of being one basket away from the semifinals in the ACC Tournament three years in a row. I'm proud of a lot. I'm proud of the relationships. I'm proud of our young players and their growth and their development. You know, I'm proud of my sons and what they've developed here. I'm excited about what we're going to continue to do. So, that's where I'm at. I mean, I feel great and I'm excited.”

Boston College will be having a double basketball head coach search this offseason as it did not renew the contact of women’s basketball head coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee who spent eight seasons with the program.