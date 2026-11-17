Žak Smrekar has been an essential part of Boston College men's basketball's undefeated start to the 2026-27 season, and the Atlantic Coast Conference honored his contributions on Monday by naming him the ACC Freshman of the Week.

Smrekar put up a well-rounded stat line across two games this past week, against Maryland Eastern Shore and New Hampshire, averaging 15.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists while tallying a pair of blocks and three steals on the defensive end.

That included a new career-high against UMES, as he recorded 16 in the win over the Hawks, and he added his first double-double at the collegiate level against New Hampshire on Sunday, in which he grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds to go along with 15 points.

Rookie of The Week 🤩



Žak Smrekar earns his first-career ACC weekly honor with 15.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists en route to another 2-0 week 👏



📰: https://t.co/BvX8o9k8zG pic.twitter.com/687C9NMU8v — BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) November 16, 2026

To say that Smrekar has been a key piece to the Eagles' start is an understatement — the rookie is one of the most important young pieces to any roster in college basketball.

The Slovenian has played 83.6 percent of all minutes for the Eagles this year, which is the most of any power-conference freshman, and third-most among all freshmen and sophomores in the power conferences, trailing just Northwestern's Jake West and Arizona's Ivan Kharchenkov.

Smrekar's field-goal percentage ranks second on the team, hitting at a 46.5 percent rate from the open court, and his fit has been seamlessly into Luke Murray's offense.

Adapting from playing in Europe to the college level hasn't been a problem for Smrekar, who earlier in the season noted the shot clock as a key change from his time in the Adriatic League.

"The craziest thing was the 30-second shot clock," Smrekar said. "It adds so much time because when we go for 18 seconds, I’m panicking because I’m thinking it’s 5 seconds, then I look up, and it’s 12 more seconds."

BC has the lowest pace among power-conference teams right now, averaging 60.4 possessions per 40 minutes, which allows Smrekar to make good use of the additional offensive time.

His consistency is pivotal for Murray, as the wingman is the only player to score in double digits in every game this season and leads all Eagles in plus/minus with a +80 margin when on the floor.

In Saturday's affair with the Wildcats, the Eagles went down quickly following a 13-2 run by UNH, and Smrekar was vital in the BC's response, as he continued to fight on the offensive glass and converted an and-one opportunity to give the Eagles their first lead of the game at 17-16.

Count it ✅



Smrekar gets downhill for the and-1 finish. pic.twitter.com/YgsSoPabQC — BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) November 15, 2026

In the second half, Smrekar managed to steal the ball twice from New Hampshire and showed off his ability to score in transition, collecting 10 points to guide BC to the non-conference win.

Smrekar has also excelled in absorbing contact through the opening four games, drawing fouls on 14.6 percent of his attempts, which is good for third on the team behind Money Williams and Luke Hunger.

Part of this can certainly be attributed to Smrekar's great feel for the game, which is rare for his age — Williams is now in his fourth season of college basketball, while Hunger is in his fifth.

His ability to change tempo was on full display during the aforementioned go-ahead bucket against the Wildcats, as he lulled Erik Oliver-Bush into a false sense of security at the top of the key before gliding into the lane to collect the foul with the bucket.

"Some guys, when they're freshmen, they kind of shy away from being a leader," Wiliams said. "He doesn't at all. He knows the game, and he wants to improve everybody's game, and he just wants to win. He's a winner."

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