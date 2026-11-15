Boston College Basketball's Money Williams Out vs. New Hampshire, Considered Game-to-Game

Boston College men’s basketball senior guard Money Williams, who sustained an injury in the second half of the Eagles’ blowout win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Tuesday, was ruled out for Sunday’s matchup with New Hampshire and is considered game-to-game, according to ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello.

Through the first three games of the 2026-27 campaign, Williams is leading the Eagles in points per game (21.7) and assists per game (4.3) while averaging the second-most rebounds (6.3).

Last weekend, he became the first BC player in over three decades to score 35 or more points with five rebounds and five assists when he poured in 35 on 13-for-13 free-throw shooting with nine boards and five assists in the Eagles’ defeat of UMass at TD Garden in the Hall of Fame Series Boston.

NEWS: Boston College star guard Money Williams sustained an injury in the second half of Tuesday’s game against UMES, sources told ESPN. He will miss today’s game against New Hampshire, and his status moving forward is considered game-to-game. pic.twitter.com/jrycyWGl3C — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) November 15, 2026

When Williams got injured on Tuesday night, he had only registered eight points on 1-for-5 shooting from the field, but BC was just fine without him, as forwards Luke Hunger and Colby Duggan, along with swingman Žak Smrekar, were all in double figures.

The Eagles would go on to capture the win by nearly 30 points, with a final score of 82-54.

While the timeline for Williams’ return is not clear right now, there isn’t much pressure for BC to get him back on the floor for a little while, as the Eagles are currently in the middle of their non-conference slate with matchups against UNH, Harvard, and NJIT over the next week.

BC will then hit the road to Kissimmee, Fla., on Nov. 26 for the ESPN Events Invitational, where it will face UCF and Cincinnati over a two-day span.

On Dec. 1, the Eagles head down to Athens, Ga., for the ACC/SEC Challenge against UGA, and non-conference play will resume on Dec. 12 through Jan. 2, when the first ACC matchup of the year emerges with a home game against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Prior to Sunday’s matchup with the Wildcats, BC had been playing without sophomore guard Jacob Furphy, who suffered an MCL sprain before the season began and was expected to be out anywhere between two to six weeks.

Furphy checked into Sunday’s affair less than 10 minutes in the first quarter, which is a good sign that he is fully healthy and ready to contribute.

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