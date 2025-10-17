BC Women's Soccer Player Named To Prestigious List: The Rundown
Freshman Emily Mara was named to the Top Drawer Soccer Top 100 Freshmen list on Thursday afternoon, BC Women's Soccer announced on X.
Mara, a forward from Winchester, Mass., has started all 14 games for the Eagles this season. She's tied for second on the team with seven points and has posted three goals and one assist.
Her impressive rookie season began with an instant impact, scoring the opening goal against Stonehill on Aug. 14 in a 4-1 win.
The forward also got on the scoresheet on Aug. 31 in BC's 6-1 rout of Albany, cutting in from the right wing and curling the ball past the diving goalkeeper.
Mara is the rare two-sport athlete in the NCAA, also listed as a forward on the BC Women's Hockey team.
Top Drawer Soccer is a well-known website and media outlet that covers youth soccer. It's considered one of the main sources for information about player rankings, recruiting, and soccer news.
BC Women's Soccer has struggled as of late, winless in its last eight matches. The Eagles are coming off of a weekend with back-to-back 1-0 losses against NC State and Louisville. They'll take on Syracuse on Sunday, Oct. 19 at 12:00 p.m. ET in Syracuse, NY. Mara will look to help the Eagles get back on track and begin picking up some wins.
Here is The Rundown, your daily breakdown of all things Boston College athletics, for Friday, Oct. 17.
Friday's Schedule:
Women's Hockey: at No. 4 Cornell, 4:00 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats | Preview
Field Hockey: vs. No. 8 Duke, 6:30 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats | Preview
Volleyball: vs. No. 21 North Carolina, 7:00 p.m. ET. | Watch | Live Stats | Preview
Men's Hockey: at RPI, 7:00 p.m. ET. | Watch | Live Stats | Preview
Thursday's Results:
There were no games scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 16.
Countdown to Boston College men's basketball season opener:
17 days.
Did You Notice?
Four-star forward Alex Egbuonu included BC in his final list of five schools. The 6-6 wing out of Groton, Mass plays at Lawrence Academy.
BC Football shared footage of star safety Justin Simmons back on campus for their Saturday night matchup against Clemson. Simmons played for the Eagles from 2012-2015. He was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
BC Men's Basketball's Marko Radunovic scored a slick reverse layup in Monday's exhibition game against UConn. It was the first basket of his collegiate career. Radunovic previously played in the Adriatic League second division.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
"You're never quite sure how they're going to react during the first part of the year.”
- Jerry York
