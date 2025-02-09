How Much Does Food, Drink, and Beer Cost at Super Bowl LIX?
With Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles set to kick off Sunday evening in New Orleans, La., the prices for concessions at the Caesars Superdome have been revealed.
Given the exclusivity of the NFL's annual event, there's always plenty of curiosity surrounding what the day would cost a fan—outside of the ridiculous price of tickets alone.
Courtesy of The Boston Globe's Ben Volin, here's a look at the food, drink, and beer prices at Super Bowl LIX:
The Average Cost of Beer at Super Bowl LIX
The average cost of a beer at Super Bowl LIX is $15.50, ranging between $14 American drafts and $17 premium large cans.
Here's a look at every option—and the price of each:
Beer Option
Price
American Draft Beer (Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra)
$14.00
Premium Draft Beer (Stella Artois)
$16.00
Premium Large Can Beer (Bud Light, Michelob Ultra, Stella Artois, Golden Road Mango Cart, Kona Big Wave)
$16.00
American Lager Large (Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra)
$17.00
Premium Large Can Beer (Bud Light Seltzer, Stella Artois, Golden Road Mango Cart, Elysian Space Dust, Kona Big Wave, Hoop Tea)
$17.00
There are also several wine and bubbly options:
Drink Option
Price
La Marca Prosecco
Glass: $28:00/Bottle: $120.00
Veuve Clicquot Brut
Glass: $45.00/Bottle: $200.00
Premium Wine by the Glass
$25.00
Food Options and Prices at Super Bowl LIX
There are also plenty of food options at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans. Here's a look at the price of each item:
Food Item
Price
Nachos
$10.00
Ultimate Nachos
$18.00
Seafood Nachos
$25.00
Super Bowl Ultimate Nachos
$36.00
Ultimate Doritos Walking Nacho
$18.00
Jambalaya
$18.00
Grilled Alligator Sausage Po'Boy
$18.00
Ultimate Grilled Alligator Sausage Po'Boy
$21.00
Shrimp Pasta
$20.00
Crawfish Pie
$14.00
Surf & Turf Po'Boy
$30.00
Big Easy Hen of the Woods Bánh Mì
$20.00
Cochon De Lait Po'Boy
$17.00
Fried Shrimp Po'Boy
$20.00
Conecuh Smoked Sausage
$9.00
Conecuh Smoked Sausage Topped with Mac & Cheese
$12.00
Conecuh Smoked Sausage Topped with Étouffée
$12.00
Grilled Steak Hibachi
$19.00
Grilled Chicken Hibachi
$19.00
Assorted Sushi Rolls
$17.00
Cocktail and Specialty Beverage Prices
On top of their beer options, Caesars Superdome has various cocktail and specialty options for purchase. Here's a look at the prices:
Cocktail
Price
Blackberry Lemonade
$40.00
Margaritas (Strawberry, Watermelon)
$24.00
Tequila & Lemonade
$24.00
Rum Punch
$24.00
Vodka & Lemonade
$24.00
Crown Apple & Lemonade
$24.00
Deluxe Cocktail
$17.00
Premium Cocktail
$24.00
Daiquiri
$22.00
Clearly, the signature drink at Super Bowl LIX is the Blackberry Lemonade—listed at a whopping $40. The concoction consists of Crown Royal blackberry and lemonade, garnished with fresh blackberries.
Water, Soda, and Other Non-Alcoholic Options at Super Bowl LIX
There are also plenty of non-alcoholic options to indulge in during the big game, including water, Gatorade, Gatorlyte, and Pepsico products.
Here's a look at the prices:
Drink Option
Price
Assorted Pepsico Products
$7.00
Aquafina Water
$7.00
Gatorade
$9.00
Gatorlyte
$9.00
Rockstar Energy Drink
$9.00
Michelob Ultra Zero
$10.00
Ritual Non-Alcoholic Spirit
$26.00
Lemonade
$12.00
"Ritual" is a non-alcoholic gin alternative—if you were curious about the high-rolling price of the product.