Boston College Basketball Faces Two Challenges on Saturday: The Rundown

On Saturday, both of Boston College's basketball teams will be in action. The women's team will tip off against No. 8 Louisville at 11 a.m. ET, while the men's team will face off against Notre Dame at 6 p.m. ET.

The women's team have had a rough go of it so far this season, holding a 4-17 overall record and an 0-8 record in ACC play. The Eagles' last win came nearly two months ago, when they defeated Merrimack on Nov. 25 by a score of 77-72.

They'll face a tough task against the Cardinal on Saturday as Louisville holds a 18-3 overall record and stand at first in the conference with a 8-0 tally. Louisville's led by Tajianna Roberts, who averages a team-high 12.2 points per game. The Cardinal have three players who average at least double digit point tallies. Imari Berry posts 11.4 points per game while Laura Ziegler racks up 10.4 points per game.

The Eagles have just one player averaging above 10 points per game: Lily Carmody. The sophomore guard from Melborune, Australia leads the squad with 11.9 points per game.

On the men's side, the challenge seems less harsh against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish hold just a 1-5 record in ACC play. Notre Dame's first and only win in conference play came against Stanford on December 30. Since then, the Fighting Irish have dropped five games in a row. They're coming off a 91-69 defeat against North Carolina on January 21.

The Rundown: Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026:

Boden Kapke recorded a career-high 19 points against Pitt on Wednesday night. His three-pointer with around 22 seconds left ended up being the game-winning shot for the Eagles.

Due to the incoming snow storm, the BC women's basketball game was moved to Saturday, January 24 at 11 a.m. ET. It was originally scheduled for Sunday, January 25.

Boston College Eagles Thursday Scores:

There were no games scheduled on Thursday, January 22.

Boston College Eagles Friday Schedule:

Women's Hockey: at New Hampshire | 6 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats | Preview

Men's Hockey: vs. New Hampshire | 7 p.m. ET | Watch | Live Stats

Countdown to Boston College baseball's season opener:

21 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

““He liked to play a little ball. He could play, but he wasn’t me, and I couldn’t play football, either, so I didn’t try to compare that.”

- Michael Adams on Doug Flutie

