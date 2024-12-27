Boston College Football Visits 9/11 Memorial in Honor of Welles Crowther, The Rundown: December 27, 2024
Welcome back, Boston College fans. The team here at Boston College on SI hope that you've had a Happy Holidays.
The Boston College Football team recently visited the 9/11 Memorial in New York City this week before the team plays in this year's pinstripe bowl at Yankee Stadium. The team visited the 9/11 Memorial for a "moving morning" according to the team's social media.
Crowther, a Boston College alum, famously re-entered the wreckage on 9/11 to rescue others. His legacy lives on not only through the annual Boston College Bandana game, but also through opportunities like this one taken by head coach Bill O'Brien, the entire Boston College staff and players.
Boston College will face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in this year's pinstripe bowl on December 28. The game will serve as the first ever meeting between the two programs in all of their storied histories. The Pinstripe Bowl has been a postseason staple since 2010. Boston College has played in the game twice, but has yet to win it.
Today’s Schedule:
No games scheduled for Friday, Dec. 27.
Eagles Results:
No games were scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
49 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College football made the trip from Boston to New York via AmTrak ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl.
- USA Hockey is reaping the benefits that Boston College fans have for quite some time. See if you can count how many Eagles are mentioned in this post.
Special Media:
Check us out on…
- X (formerly known as Twitter): @BostonCollegeSI
- Facebook: Boston College Eagles on SI
- YouTube: Boston College Eagles on SI
- Threads: @BostonCollegeOnSI
- Bluesky: @BostonCollegeOnSI.bsky.social