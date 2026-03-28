Boston College Baseball Run Rules No. 9 Virginia 16-0, Captures Third ACC Series Win

BRIGHTON, Mass. — The first inning set the tone offensively for BC.

Small ball and controlling the basepath has been key to the Eagles’ success since head coach Todd Interdonato took over the program in the fall of 2023, and the first frame of Saturday’s contest epitomized that style of play.

After singling through the left side of the infield and advancing to second base on a balk, leadoff hitter Julio Solier took third after Nick Wang successfully planted a bunt down to reach first.

The Cavaliers got their first out of the frame with a Ty Mainolfi strikeout, but Jack Toomey plated a third straight infield single, which scored Solier and sent Wang over to second.

The scoring continued after a double steal by Wang and Toomey, as Carter Hendrickson recorded an RBI groundout to short. Luke Gallo then blasted a single to left field, which brought Toomey back to home plate.

But the cherry on top was Kyle Wolff’s 367-foot home run out to left field, which he blasted with an exit velocity of 101 miles per hour to increase BC’s lead to five. It marked the second straight game for Wolff with a homer. He entered the weekend series on an eight-game hitless streak.

The 🐺 goes yard again!!! pic.twitter.com/qNnKJ6vqyt — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) March 28, 2026

“I thought that was such a big swing, because it just put us in complete control of the game,” Interdonato said. “Early on, he was just not himself in the box. … We talk a lot in this program about being a good teammate. … I just think he’s been an exceptional teammate for the last two weeks.”

Thanks to elite offensive execution and flawless defense, the Eagles (20-8, 8-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) demolished No. 9 Virginia (21-7, 6-5), run-ruling the Cavaliers 16-0.

The victory, which followed Friday's 5-3 triumph, resulted in BC’s third ACC-series win of the year — just one less than it had in all of 2025.

Aside from the abundance of offense the Eagles generated in the afternoon affair, executing two double plays in the first three innings was just as crucial, according to Interdonato.

“I know they got three hits, I know we scored a ton of runs, but I thought the two double plays that we were able to turn when we turned them … was a huge key to keeping control of the game,” Interdonato said.

That’ll be double play number ✌️ pic.twitter.com/WfaJRAzQ0C — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) March 28, 2026

Despite only recording a single strikeout, right-hander Tyler Mudd earned his second win of the season with a five-inning performance in which he walked three batters and surrendered only two hits.

Junior right-handed pitcher Kyle Kipp replaced Mudd in the sixth inning, tossing two scoreless frames with a strikeout and only one walk and one hit relinquished.

“Mudd just grinded it out,” Gallo said. “He made good pitches and trusted his defense. He got in some spots earlier when they had guys in scoring position, but Mudd was able to come out and we were able to make plays for him and he was able to make pitches.”

In the bottom of the second, Wang recorded his 11th home run of the season with a 407-foot bomb to center, tying his single-season career high.

Wang goes 407 to deep center and it’s 6-0🦅 pic.twitter.com/kMp4LbzT45 — Boston College Baseball (@BCBirdBall) March 28, 2026

It initially looked as though Virginia center fielder AJ Gracia, a projected first-rounder in the 2026 Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft, caught the ball at the wall, but Wang noticed it go over the fence before most did at Harrington Athletics Village, which was as crowded as it gets for a late-March day.

“I noticed that,” Interdonato said. “I came out here today and we’re hitting BP, and it’s cold and it’s raw, and it’s Boston in March. Like this is what we want, but we talked about as a team and as a staff, like this is a hard place to play this time of year. And when people show up in 30-degree weather and support us, it’s almost like we double down on that.”

For anyone wondering what the crowd is looking like— biggest one of the season by far on a 37° Saturday afternoon.



The people love Birdball. pic.twitter.com/ALSjgY06vc — Kim Rankin (@kmrankin1) March 28, 2026

BC scored three runs over the next two frames with a Gallo RBI single to left-center, a Mainolfi RBI triple to right-center, and a Toomey RBI single to first base.

The Cavaliers were forced to make a pitching change during that span, going from their starter, Max Stammel, to Jayden Stroman — the younger brother of New York Mets’ pitcher Marcus Stroman.

But after starting the bottom of the fifth, Stroman was replaced after just 0.2 innings for Michael Yeager.

BC’s bats went from hot to scorching in the frame, tallying seven runs on hits from Gallo, Solier, and Wang, including a Toomey walk, a Hendrickson hit-by-pitch, and a fielder’s choice off an ensuing Gallo grounder to short, which ultimately capped off the 16-0 margin of defeat.

“They’re a good team, obviously ranked No. 9 in the country,” Gallo said. “Sticking to our plan, you know, what we do best, and believing in ourselves. Todd gives a lot of affirmation for us before games, after games, and we know what we’re about. We know what kind of team we are. We know what we’re capable of.”