Boston College Quarterback Thomas Castellanos on Loss ‘We Beat Ourselves’
The No. 24 Boston College Eagles (2-1, 1-0 ACC) football team suffered its first loss of the season to the No. 6 Missouri Tigers (3-0, 0-0 SEC) 27-21 on Saturday afternoon at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo.
After the game, Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos spoke about the game where he shared that he believes the team’s own mistakes were the biggest problem.
“I just feel like to start the game off we just came out, we came out high, we executed really well,” said Castellanos. “I just feel like in the second half, we had too many off-scheduled plays, too many starting backing losing, third-and-long plays, second-and-long plays, so I just feel like we didn’t execute on our behalf and we beat ourselves.”
Castellanos went 16-of-28 for 249 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions and tallied 13 rush attempts for 16 yards.
The junior blamed himself for the loss, stating that if his performance was different, the outcome might’ve been as well.
“Terrible, really terrible,” said Castellanos. “If I played better, we would’ve won.”
Castellanos also emphasized execution being a main issue rather than the opponent adapting to the game.
“I don’t really think they did anything difficult to be honest,” said Castellanos. “Like I said, we didn’t execute as well, we kept getting behind the sticks, we kept [getting] penalties, and it was just dirty football. Turned the ball over, we had a lot of dirty plays that wish we could have back. Like I said, I just feel like we didn’t execute as a team and as an offense in the second half. I don’t think they really did anything defensively to do anything to stop me or stop us.”
The Eagles take the field again on Sept. 21 against Michigan State at 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network.