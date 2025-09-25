Extra Point: Boston College Women's Hockey Kicks Off Season Against No. 3 Minnesota
The 2025-26 women's hockey season begins with a on Thursday night for the Boston College Eagles, as they will take on No. 3 Minnesota. The opener will represent a tough opening test for BC, who comes into the year unranked.
The Thursday night matchup will begin at 7 p.m. ET, followed by a Friday night rematch at the same time. Both games will be streamed live on B1G+.
The Eagles
BC enters the new season with eight new players on a roster of 24 players. The eight newcomers includes six freshmen and two transfers. Junior Sammy Taber returns for her junior year on the Heights. Taber led the team with 36 points in 36 games a year ago, tallying 11 and 25 assists. Julia Pellerin came second on the team in points in 2024-25, but transferred to Hockey East rival UConn after her sophomore year.
Third-highest scorer Abby Newhook also departed the Eagles last offseason, getting drafted by the Boston Fleet, one of the inaugural six teams of the new PWHL. The Eagles will be looking to replace the production that Pellerin and Newhook provided them last season.
Senior defenseman Jade Arnone, who tallied eight points last season, was named as co-captain alongside senior goaltender Grace Campbell. Campbell started 32 games last year, letting in an average of 2.04 goals per game. Campbell looks to provide the Eagles with a steady foundation to build on at the back.
Overall, the Eagles had a solid 2024-25 season, putting up a 21-13-2 record. The team struggled away from home, with an away mark of 7-8-1 . At Conte Forum, though, the Eagles tallied a strong 13-4-1 record. The group got to the semifinal round of the Hockey East Tournament before losing to city rival Boston University in a 3-2 double overtime heartbreaker. The Eagles will aim to improve on their away record beginning on Thursday night.
Opponent Overview: No. 3 Minnesota
The Gophers also put in a strong 2024-25 season, ending with a record of 29-12-1. Unlike the Eagles, the team was able to reach the NCAA Tournament. In their first round matchup against No. 5 Colgate, they took a 3-2 victory. Their season ended when they ran into powerhouse No. 1 Wisconsin in the Frozen Four, falling 6-2.
No. 3 Minnesota will return their top point scorer from a year ago, Abbey Murphy. Murphy tallied a staggering 65 points, with 33 goals and 32 assists. Their second-highest point scorer, Ella Huber, was also drafted by the Boston Fleet during the offseason.