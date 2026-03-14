A.J. Brown Trade Loses Steam, for Now: Here’s What Makes Most Sense for Eagles

An A.J. Brown trade might be on the horizon this offseason, but it doesn’t appear ready to happen anytime soon.

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Eagles have held serious conversations with both the Rams and Patriots regarding a trade for Brown, but the trade will not be happening at this time. Russini said that both teams are still interested in Brown, but a trade is more likely to gain steam closer to June 1.

Brown has been the subject of trade rumors for month, particularly as he became vocal about the Eagles’ offensive woes throughout the 2025 season. The Eagles have maintained a high asking price for Brown, which Russini reports is a first and second-round pick. Brown is coming off his fourth straight 1,000-yard season, and remains one of the better receivers in the game.

As this saga continues into the offseason, here’s a look at the three teams at the center of trade reports surrounding Brown.

What makes most sense for the Eagles?

For the Eagles, it makes the most sense to wait to trade Brown. If the Eagles were to trade Brown before June 1, they would take on a much greater cap hit. Per James Palmer, the Eagles would have $43 million in dead cap money for Brown if they trade him prior to June 1. That number lowers to $16.4 million if they wait until after.

If the Eagles don’t get a great offer, they could certainly keep Brown as well. After all, he is a great player and Philadelphia is still in the thick of its Super Bowl window. While Brown has been vocal about the team’s problems—particularly in the passing game—it’s not as if he’s a cancer to the team. On the contrary, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer told Rich Eisen this week that Brown is “wildly popular” in the Eagles’ locker room.

It’s no secret that the Eagles’ offense was dysfunctional; Brown was just the one willing to point out the obvious. The Eagles still could prefer to trade him and get back draft capital while simultaneously avoiding the drama that has surrounded the team in regards to Brown.

Could A.J. Brown be eventually traded to the Rams?

A trade to the Rams would give Brown the highest ceiling. While the Patriots are coming off a Super Bowl run, the Rams have the best roster in the league. The Rams know they only have so many seasons left with Matthew Stafford, and want another ring while he’s still playing. That’s why they’ve traded for Trent McDuffie and signed Jaylen Watson.

Not only would joining the Rams give Brown a great chance to win now, but also he’d get to play in a receiver-friendly offense under Sean McVay. Brown has played on an “All-Star” team with the Eagles, but with McVay, an MVP-winning quarterback and the weapons the Rams have, they could be unstoppable on offense next season.

A trade to the Rams makes the least sense for the Eagles, though, unless Los Angeles is willing to give up an absurd offer. Both the Rams and Eagles are in windows of contention, and sending Brown to the Rams will only help one of the Eagles’ top NFC competitors have a better shot at winning it all over them. The Rams also need Brown much less than the Patriots or another team. Los Angeles has two great receivers and are already among the favorites to win it all next season, with or without Brown.

What about the Patriots?

The Patriots are another great landing spot for Brown. New England has emerged as a contender, and would give Brown a different chance to play for a winning squad. The Rams have McVay, but the Patriots have a stellar play-caller as well in Josh McDaniels. They also have Mike Vrabel, who previously coached Brown in Tennessee.

For Brown, the Patriots could be a more appealing option since he has a better chance at being the No. 1 receiver. The Rams have a No. 1 wideout in Puka Nacua and a strong No. 2 in Davante Adams, and Brown has a better shot at starring in New England. The Patriots signed Romeo Doubs this week, but he’s never had an 1,000-yard season. Brown would be expected to be the team’s top wideout if he were to land there.

Between the Rams and Patriots, the Patriots make the most sense as a landing spot for both Brown and the Eagles. Brown would get to leave and join a pass-friendly offense, and the Eagles wouldn’t have to risk the decision backfiring if they face the Rams in the playoffs next winter.

Could A.J. Brown land elsewhere?

The Rams and Patriots appear to be the top teams currently in the market to trade for Brown, but other options could pop up over the next few months.

A trade in May or June could also allow other teams to become more interested in pursuing Brown. Since the draft will be over by that point, teams might be more willing to give up future draft capital in 2027 to acquire Brown, rather than surrendering some of their picks this year. Perhaps another receiver-needy team like the Chargers could spring up as an option by that time, or if the Eagles’ asking price goes down when their cap number lowers after June 1.

For now, Brown remains an Eagle, but trade talks surrounding him will continue to dominate the offseason narratives.

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