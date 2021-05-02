2022 NFL Draft Could Be Historic For Boston College Football

There is the possibility that BC could have a huge draft class in 2022, with multiple picks on the horizon

The 2021 is barely over, with some draftees still waiting to get to their new homes to sign contracts and begin their NFL careers. This draft was a pretty typical one for the Boston College Eagles, as two players heard their names called over the weekend. Hunter Long is heading to Miami, while Isaiah McDuffie was drafted later in the weekend by the Green Bay Packers.

However, next season could be a historic one for Boston College in the NFL Draft. There are at least twenty one draft eligible picks that could hypothetically be drafted next season. Some of these players have additional eligibility, and could decide to return to Chestnut Hill, but they decide they want to move on. While to be fair some of these names could be long shots as well. But let's take a look at some of the names.

Phil Jurkovec - Jr. - Quarterback. This will be the biggest storyline to watch all next year. The Notre Dame transfer who exploded in 2020, could be a huge name to skyrocket up the boards if he has another big year in 2021. With a relatively weak quarterback class (compared to 2021), Jurkovec could be an attractive option at the NFL level. Or he could decide to come back for one more season. Right now it's anyone's guess.

Zay Flowers - Jr. - Wide Receiver. One of the most explosive wide receivers in the nation, he also will have another year of eligibility if he decides to take it. This will be his first year of draft eligibility, so it will be interesting what he hears about his stock. He has a similar smaller type frame as Devonta Smith, which reportedly made NFL teams nervous, but if Smith has a big year, maybe coaches would take a look at Flowers.

Alec Lindstrom, Zion Johnson, Ben Petrula, Tyler Vrabel. - Offensive Linemen. All four linemen have a strong chance of being drafted next year. Lindstrom/Johnson/Petrula will all be out of eligibility and will be in the draft, while Vrabel has one more year. Zion Johnson has the highest potential of the group and could go early in the draft, but a big year from Vrabel could push him up boards as well. Petrula will be attractive to teams because he has proven he can play at any position on the line, and Lindstrom could be one of the top centers in the country.

CJ Lewis - Wide Receiver- Sr. One of the biggest surprises in 2020, Lewis could be the type of wide receiver that catches NFL attention. Vastly improved hands, good route running and pass blocking, in an elite frame, Lewis needs to build on his resume this year, but working up draft boards doesn't seem too out of the question.

Kobay White - Wide Receiver- Gr. White is returning after a knee injury derailed his 2020 season, so there are a lot of variables at play here. But his potential in a pass heavy offense is there, and having someone like Jurkovec throwing him passes could showcase a wide receiver with a much bigger NFL upside than we have previously seen.

Travis Levy - Running Back - Gr. He's going to get his chance in 2021 as more of a feature back for the first time in his career. Good hands out of the backfield, probably more of a fringe draftee.

The Defensive Line. There is a lot of graduating talent on this line with Marcus Valdez, Brandon Barlow, Chibueze Onwuka, and TJ Rayam all graduate students. To be fair this group is going to need to show a lot this season. They struggled in 2020, but Jeff Hafley and his staff feel confident in the group, and have talked about the improvement they have made this spring. Still, it will be an uphill climb for this group.

Jaiden Lars Woodbey - Jr. - Safety. We still do not know what the FSU transfer will bring to the program, but his measurables could be off the charts. A big physical safety, who can line up in the box, with electric speed, Woodbey has the versatility that would be very attractive to an NFL team. He has a few years of eligibility left, which might mean 2021 won't be the last season in Chestnut Hill, but if he grades high enough he may make the jump.

Isaiah Graham Mobley - Linebacker - Gr. Transfer from Temple who will have one season with the Eagles. He is reportedly a playmaker, with above average speed. The biggest concern has been his health, as he has missed parts of multiple seasons. But a big year with the Eagles, where he stays healthy, could lead to NFL interest next draft cycle.

Deon Jones- Safety - Gr. No other defender had their stock skyrocket like Jones did last year. Described within the program as one of the most talented defenders on the roster, Jones had a strong first season in Jeff Hafley's defense. He was injured to end the season, and didn't play in the spring game, but he certainly could be an attractive option at the NFL level.

Brandon Sebastian - Defensive Back- Sr. BC's version of the shut down corner, Sebastian has the length that many NFL teams desire in their defensive backs. Great technique, he is one of those corners that doesn't have eye popping numbers because teams won't throw at him. Type of player that would need a strong Pro Day/Combine, but if he leaves he most certainly will get drafted.

Josh DeBerry- Defensive Back - Jr. Still will have another year of eligibility if he chooses to take it. But he has grown into a very strong and physical cornerback, and had some big plays in 2020. If he continues to develop, and decides to forego his senior season, he could see his name called in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Mike Palmer -Defensive Back - Sr. Palmer decided to return for one more season with BC after an injury caused him to miss half of 2020. Good size, and energy, Palmer would be more of a fringy draft pick, but maybe developing on this defense, and a big combine he could find his way later in the draft.

Aaron Boumerhi/Grant Carlson- Kicker/Punter - It's rare that kickers/punters find a spot in the NFL Draft, but weirder things have happened.

