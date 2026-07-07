2026 Boston College Football Early Opponent Preview, Game 2: Rutgers

After taking a road trip to Cincinnati to kick off its 2026 campaign, the Boston College football program is scheduled to host Rutgers for its annual Red Bandanna Game in Week Two.

This won’t be just any Red Bandanna Game.

In this year’s edition, the matchup will be played on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

The Red Bandanna Game is played annually in honor of Welles Crowther, a Boston College alum and former lacrosse player who sacrificed his life during the attacks to save over a dozen others.

He always carried a red bandanna with him, and his legacy serves as a reminder to the BC community and beyond to be men and women for others: a core principle in Jesuit philosophy.

Here’s an early look at the Eagles’ Red-Bandanna opponent for this upcoming season:

Offense

After graduating starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who the Washington Commanders selected in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Scarlet Knights will have a new player under center for the first time since 2023.

Junior AJ Surace, who has spent the past two seasons as a backup to Kaliakmanis, has the best chance to win the competition because of his experience within offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s system. But transfer Dylan Lonergan has already logged key game reps as the starter for BC in 2025.

Surace only played in three games last year, in which he threw for 58 yards and two touchdowns — both of which came against Norfolk State in a 60-10 bashing — whereas Lonergan threw for over 2,000 yards with 12 touchdowns and five interceptions for Bill O’Brien as a redshirt sophomore last year.

If Lonergan is handed the reins, he will have the opportunity to win some serious bragging rights over a handful former teammates, but it won’t be an easy environment for the former four-star recruit to play in by any means. BC fans are notably sour when it comes to playing former QBs.

Outside of the QB room, Rutgers’ offense features one of the nation’s top running backs and wide receivers in the country, respectively, in Antwan Raymond and KJ Duff.

After hauling in 60 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in his first full season as a starter, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound Duff was listed by CBS Sports as one of the 26 Top National Offensive Weapons for the 2026 season.

KJ Duff will be a top __ B1G WR this season? 🤔



Relive some of the @RFootball star's best catches from 2025 👇 pic.twitter.com/ArvEyC9kGg — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) July 3, 2026

In a 27-24 victory over Purdue last year, Duff set a program record with 241 receiving yards.

Raymond, meanwhile, is coming off a year in which he generated 1,241 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, along with 255 receiving yards and two scores through the air, which led to capturing the Jon Cornish Trophy as the NCAA’s most outstanding Canadian football player, as well as a Second-Team All-Big Ten nod.

Defense

Following the departure of defensive coordinator Robb Smith at the end of the 2025 season, in which the Scarlet Knights finished the year ranked No. 125 in FBS in total defense — just one spot above the Eagles, for that matter — the program conducted a lengthy search for a new coordinator before ultimately landing former South Dakota head coach Travis Johansson.

The unit brought in some key transfers such as former Ohio defensive lineman Bradley Weaver, who posted 8.5 sacks last year, including former Toledo defensive end Malachi Davis, Tulsa edge rusher J’Dan Burnett, Rice linebacker Ty Morris, Maryland corner Kevyn Humes, and Villanova corner Zahmir Dawud, among others.

The interior line will be anchored by nose guard Zaire Angoy, who made 11 starts in 2025, and tackle Keshon Griffin, who played in all 13 games last year with seven starts.

2025 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten defensive back Jett Elad and Kaj Sanders should be heavily featured in the deep secondary, and returners Kevin Levy and Salem, Mass., native Jesse Ofurie will be utilized in the defensive backfield as well.

Schedule

This game is also the Scarlet Knights’ second contest of their 2026 campaign — Rutgers will host UMass in Piscataway for its 2026 season opener.

After their road trip to Chestnut Hill, the Scarlet Knights head back down to New Jersey for a matchup with USC on Sept. 19, followed by two consecutive home contests against Howard on Sept. 25 and Indiana on Oct. 3, respectively.

They go back on the road for two straight contests at Maryland on Oct. 17 and at Northwestern on Oct. 24 before hosting Michigan on Oct. 31, traveling to Madison, Wis., to face the Badgers on Nov. 7, hosting Nebraska on Nov. 14, venturing to Penn State on Nov. 21, and closing out the regular season against Michigan State on their home turf.

Outlook

Given the Eagles’ recent struggles, Rutgers will likely open as narrow to moderate road favorites. But never underestimate the power of a Red Bandanna Game and the meaning it carries for BC’s program and fanbase, which certainly plays in its favor.

Also, based on the remainder of the Eagles’ schedule, this game is certainly one of the more gettable ones.

That will be even more true if Lonergan is starting, as the environment will turn from rowdy to hostile once the ball is snapped.

BC has a lot to prove this season after its woeful 2-10 campaign last year, and this might be its best early-season opportunity to do so.

The Game

Date: Sept. 11, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Series history: Boston College leads the all-time series 20-7-1

Last meeting: The Eagles dropped a 22-21 loss to the Scarlet Knights at home in their 2022 season opener.

The Team

Head coach: Greg Schiano

Offensive coordinator: Kirk Ciarrocca

Defensive coordinator: Travis Johansen

2025 record: 5-7

Returning starters: 8 (4 on offense, 4 on defense)

Players to Watch: RB Antwan Raymond, WR KJ Duff, LB Abram Wright, DL Zaire Angoy

Top Newcomer: QB Dylan Lonergan

Biggest Question: How will the Scarlet Knights’ defense improve under first-year DC Travis Johansen?

The School

Location: New Brunswick, N.J.

Founded: 1766 (originally called Queen’s College)

Enrollment: 70,000+

Nickname: Scarlet Knights

Colors: scarlet, black, and gray

Mascot: Sir Henry, the Scarlet Knight

The Program

Last time beat BC: Sept. 3, 2022

Last time won Big Ten: Never

National championships: None in modern era

Conference championships: 1 (2012 co-champions in Big East)

Bowl record: 7-6

Last season missed bowl: 2025

Heisman trophies: None

2026 NFL Draft

QB Athan Kaliakmanis (Round 7, Pick 223 – Washington Commanders)

Last Four Recruiting Rankings

No. 39 (2026), No. 30 (2025), No. 37 (2024), No. 57 (2023)

The Schedule

Sept. 3: vs. UMass

Sept. 11: at Boston College

Sept. 19: vs. USC

Sept. 25: vs. Howard

Oct. 3: vs. Indiana

Oct. 17: at Maryland

Oct. 24: at Northwestern

Oct. 31: vs. Michigan

Nov. 7: at Wisconsin

Nov. 14: vs. Nebraska

Nov. 21: at Penn State

Nov. 28: vs. Michigan State

This is the second story in Boston College Eagles On SI's summer preview series of all 12 regular-season opponents for Boston College football in 2026. Ensuing stories will be published throughout July.

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