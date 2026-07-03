Boston College Football Picks up Commitment From 2027 Three-Star TE Chase Phifer

Boston College football received a commitment from 2027 consensus three-star tight end Chase Phifer out of Nease High School (Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.) on Thursday evening.

The 6-foot-5-inch, 220-pound pass catcher is the Eagles’ 27th commit in the class, which now ranks No. 46 in the nation, per 247Sports.

Phifer chose the Eagles over schools like Tulane, Wake Forest, and UCF, including over a dozen more.

He announced the decision over social media.

“100% committed,” Phifer said. “Extremely blessed and excited to announce my commitment to Boston College!! Thank you God for allowing me to play this game!”

Less than two weeks ago, Phifer received his offer from BC and took an official visit to Chestnut Hill, Mass., to speak with the coaching staff and get a taste of the school’s campus and facilities.

Last season, in which Nease went 9-3, Phifer caught 32 passes for 500 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 15.6 yards per catch.

Ranked the No. 78 tight end in the country, according to 247, he is the second tight end in the Eagles’ ‘27 class, joining Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.) product Charlie Fowler.

Boston College Football's 2027 Commits:

S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024) ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton Academy, Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025) IOL Hawken Anderson, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Suffield Academy, Suffield, Conn. (Committed 02/15/2026) LB Will Mettee, 6-foot-1.5, 223 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 04/11/2026) WR Magnus Talma, 6-foot-0, 170 lbs. - Bishop Moore Catholic, Orlando, Fla. (Committed 04/23/2026) WR Armani Hill, 6-foot-2, 178 lbs. - Creekside, Fairburn, Ga. (Committed 05/05/2026) CB Jett Watson, 5-foot-11, 160 lbs. - Grayson, Loganville, Ga. (Committed 05/15/2026) LB/S Mamadee Sangaray, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Iona Prep, New Rochelle, N.Y. (Committed 05/18/2026) LB Blaize Battaglia, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Milton, Milton, Ga. (Committed 05/28/2026) TE Charlie Fowler, 6-foot-6, 224 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 06/08/26) EDGE Alex Johnson, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Catawba Ridge, Fort Mill, S.C. (Committed 06/08/26) ATH Elijah Goins, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Dakota, Macomb, Mich. (Committed 06/08/2026) ATH Franklon Evans, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026) ATH Samajai Davis, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Arlington, Arlington, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026) QB Ben Rolapp, 6-foot-2, 215 lbs. - The Brunswick School, Greenwich, Ct. (Committed 06/09/2026) RB Xavier Bala, 6-foot, 220 lbs. - St. Anthony's, Long Island City, N.Y. (Committed 06/10/2026) QB Jace German, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tucker, Tucker, Ga. (Committed 06/11/2026) DL/OL Krystian Walcott, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Buford, Buford, Ga. (Committed 06/14/2026) S Braylon Gamble, 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. - Massillon Washington, Massillon, Ohio (Committed 06/14/2026). DL Kaleb Exume, 6-foot-3, 320 lbs. - Cardinal Mooney, Sarasota, Fla. (Committed 06/15/2026) OL/LS Dominic Maser, 6-foot-8, 305 lbs. - Tabor Academy, Marion, Mass. (Committed 06/15/2026) ATH/QB Kayden Edwards, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - Ironton, Ironton, Ohio (Committed 06/17/2026) DT/OT Jayden Paulino, 6-foot-4, 270 lbs. - Passaic County Technical Institute, Wayne, N.J. (Committed 06/17/2026) DL Markius Woods, 6-foot-3, 305 lbs. - The Lawrenceville School, Lawrenceville, NJ (Committed 06/18/2026) DL/OL Corey Randolph, 6-foot-4, 305 lbs. - Simeon, Chicago, Ill. (Committed 06/19/2026) LB/ATH Michael Harden Jr., 6-foot-2, 215 lbs. - Xaverian, Westwood, Mass. (Committed 06/22/2026) TE Chase Phifer, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Nease, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (Committed 07/02/2026)

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