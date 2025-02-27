ACC Announces Boston College’s Day at 2025 Football Kickoff
Although college football is currently in the offseason, the schedules are anything but light.
Currently, former collegiate players are showcasing their talents in the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine for head coaches and GMs and getting ready for the upcoming draft which will be from April 24-26.
For college programs, spring practices start in March, followed by spring games in March and April, training camp in August, and the unofficial start of the college football season Media Days which is held in July.
On Thursday, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the date for the 2025 ACC Football Kickoff.
ACC Football Kickoff, also known as Media Days, is held annually in Charlotte, N.C., in late July.
This year, the multi-day event will take place at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown from July 22-24.
All 17 schools will be in attendance with head coaches and student-athletes representing each program in person.
On the opening day, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D., will take take the podium followed by Cal, Miami, SMU, Stanford, and Virginia.
Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Pitt, Syracuse, and Wake Forest will speak on the second day and the event will wrap up with Boston College, Clemson, Duke, UNC, NC State, and Virginia Tech on the final day.
The media and broadcast schedules as well as the list of student-athletes attending the event will be announced at a later date.
2025 ACC Football Kickoff Team Schedule:
Tuesday, July 22
ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D.
California
Miami
SMU
Stanford
Virginia
Wednesday, July 23
Florida State
Georgia Tech
Louisville
Pitt
Syracuse
Wake Forest
Thursday, July 24
Boston College
Clemson
Duke
North Carolina
NC State
Virginia Tech