Betting Odds Not Favorable For Boston College to Win ACC

Clemson is the overwhelming favorite, but where does the rest of the conference stand?

Online gambling site Betonline.ag has their upcoming conference odds out for the upcoming 2021 season and released conference odds. The ACC of course has Clemson as the overwhelming favorite and there isn't much money being put on the Boston College Eagles. Below you can find the current odds.

ACC - Odds to Win Conference

Clemson 1/8

North Carolina 15/2

Miami Florida 8/1

Florida State 25/1

Louisville 33/1

Virginia Tech 33/1

Wake Forest 33/1

Pittsburgh 40/1

Boston College 50/1

Georgia Tech 50/1

NC State 50/1

Virginia 50/1

Duke 200/1

Syracuse 200/1

As you can see Boston College is near the bottom of this list. Bettors probably believe that it's a long shot that the Eagles could dethrone Clemson--which is a fair assessment, and the odds get longer that they could win the ACC Championship game.

Now it is important to remember that these odds are influenced by the amount of money put in by bettors. A school like Florida State, that has a rabid fanbase who may like to gamble, could push a lot of money towards the Seminoles and have the odds shrink.

At this point would you feel confident wagering on the Eagles?

