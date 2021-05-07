ESPN Lists Earl Grant As ACC Coach With "Ability To Build Momentum"

Earl Grant has been the Boston College head coach for a little under two months now. In that span he has built his staff, worked the transfer portal, and added true freshmen commits to the roster. His energy clearly is one of his strong suits, but many are still holding a "wait and see" attitude with former College of Charleston head coach.

ESPN is running a series entitled "Sales Pitch" that "examining the men's college basketball programs in the ACC that have the most and fewest advantages in enticing recruits and transfers to campus." They had their writers and insiders that consisted of Myron Medcalf, Jeff Borzello, John Gasaway and Joe Lunardi talk about various recruiting questions for the conference.

While most of the answers talked about the blue bloods, Boston College did come up for the question "Which ACC school would you identify as a sleeping giant with the ability to establish fresh momentum on the recruiting trail?" Writer Myron Metcalf picked the Eagles:

"I think new Boston College head coach Earl Grant is an intriguing addition to the league. He had success at College of Charleston and was a key assistant during Brad Brownell's first four years at Clemson, where he recruited Gabe DeVoe, Jaron Blossomgame and other standouts for the Tigers. He's an energetic 44-year-old leader who is trying to boost a program that sits in a hotbed of talent. His school should help him soon with his efforts. Boston College recently announced plans to build a new practice facility, which would enhance Grant's efforts and help the program compete with other top schools in the area. Because of BC's challenging past, the bar isn't that high. Any momentum, I think, will feel like fresh momentum at BC."

While the end seems more like a back handed compliment for the Eagles, this article brings up a point we have made multiple times on our podcast Locked on Boston College. There is a lot of talent in the New England area through the various AAU team, and programs like Brewster Academy. Yes, Boston College has pledged to increase facilities, which is huge, but don't underestimate the importance of landing assistant coaches with local ties like Chris Markwood and Anthony Goins.

What do you think, do you agree that Boston College could be a sleeping giant with a new staff and facilities? Sound off below.

